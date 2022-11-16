Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Kaavia James Looks Glam on the Red Carpet — & Her Parents Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Wore Matching Pink

12 Times Gabrielle Union Was the Coolest Mom Ever 12 Images

She’s an icon, she’s an influencer, she’s a star! She may be only 4 years old, but Kaavia James is already a confident, fashionista on the red carpet. Kaavia’s so cute, even her parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade couldn’t resist matching her with their accessories!

At the Strange World premiere last night, an animated Disney movie releasing Nov. 23, where Union stars as Meridian Clade, Kaavia stole the spotlight. She wore an adorable black quilted dress with her hair up in two ponytails on top of her head. Shady Baby smiled at the camera as she held her mini pink purse in one hand and her mom’s hand in the other.

The Bring It On star wore a floor-length pink gown with flowers around the plunging neckline and a matching pink purse. Wade stood on the other side of his daughter in all black, with matching pink tennis shoes. The trio were absolutely gorgeous!

“Strange World 🖤 And we’re just living’ in it. We all we got🖤,” Union wrote on Instagram yesterday.

Many celebs and fans commented on the amazing look. Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary creator, wrote, “Need @kaaviajames fit. We are close in size 😤.”

“Wow. Just wow 😍😍😍,” Serena Williams said.

“Kav just have to steal the show, every damn time!” someone else said.

Union also talked about parenting during an interview.

“I think we all have dreams and ideas about how we want our kids’ lives to turn out. And some of us are a little bit more, you know, insistent than others,” Union told reporters, per Associated Press, referring to Kaavia plus Wade’s kids Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9, from previous relationships. “But in our household, we realized rather quickly that no matter what we wanted for our children, they are who they are from birth.”

“And it’s our job to nurture their originality and their own path,” she continued. “And when they tell us, repeatedly, for years, who they are, it’s our job to believe them and create a safe space and a sanctuary in our home no matter what the outside noise is saying outside our doors.”

Slaying the red carpet and family life!

Before you go, check out Kaavia James’ very best ‘Shady Baby’ moments.

