Nick Cannon Roasts His Status As a Dad of 11 By Getting in on This Viral Meme

Nick Cannon is teasing the internet about having jokes, but it turns out he’s getting the last laugh from this viral meme poking fun at his status as a dad of 11 — soon to be 12.

Taking to Instagram to reshare the meme, Cannon captioned his post, “Wow! Everybody got jokes! 🤣” The meme in question is a play on a real feature run by National Geographic in 2013 titled “Visualizing Race, Identity, and Change,” which mused about what the “face” of America may look like in 2050.

Morphing one of the publication’s graphics into a funny ha-ha moment, some cheeky person photoshopped the original into a version that reads “National Geographic determined what Americans will look like in 2050, and it’s beautiful” with a Brady Bunch-esque collage of varying Nick Cannon faces below.

There are red-headed Nick Cannons, hazel-eyed Nick Cannons, little girl Nick Cannons, bigger-bodied Nick Cannons, and several other Nick Cannon variations that suggest Americans will all look like Nick Cannon by 2050, as he’s contributing to repopulating the planet with impressive vigor.

People ate up his self-roast in the comments, writing, “Father Abraham 😂😂,” “The 12 Tribes of Nick Cannon,” “It’s funnier cause you reposted 😂💀💀,” and “I love that you can laugh at these ❤️😂 Live ya life Nick 😭.”

As funny as the joke is, one person commented, "So sad ppl be making fun of you but not mention what a great dad you are and how you take care of ur kids when most men can't take care of 1." Cannon has spoken passionately about his dedication to each of his kids, previously telling Men's Health, "Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be. If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick 'em up."

Abby De La Rosa confirmed that she's pregnant with Nick Cannon's 12th child. This revelation was just a week after Alyssa Scott shared she was also expecting the rapper's baby. https://t.co/OZEcpKWJF6 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 10, 2022

Even his parenting partners testify that he’s a great father, with Abby De La Rosa recently writing on Instagram following the birth of her newest baby with Cannon, “You already have your Dad wrapped around your finger, it’s been the sweetest thing 😍 He works so hard and will go above and beyond to make sure you know you are loved. We love you more than you’ll ever know.”

So yes, the viral joke is undoubtedly funny, but Cannon is the one getting the last laugh here, proving he can shrug off the public’s criticism of a family they only see on social media and continue just doing him, being there for his big ol’ brood of babies.

