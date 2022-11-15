This Site Is Full of Developmental Toys for Newborns Through Preschoolers — Here Are the Best Gifts to Buy for Every Age

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Developmental toys are great … in theory. But will my 8-month-old actually like playing with wooden items? Will my 3-year-old get frustrated with a “tinkering” toy that is supposed to teach fine motor skills but really just leads to tears and “Mama, can you do this please?” No, as a mom of three, I need toys that are educational, age appropriate, and super fun for my littles — or else there’s not really a point.

So, when my editor mentioned searching Peeka & Co. for the perfect Christmas gifts for my littles, I was a little wary. Of course, I want to support sustainable, mom-owned brands over big box, flashy toys that hurt the environment. But honestly, my main priority is finding toys that my babies will actually enjoy — and that’s exactly what I found! Not to mention, their website was so easy to use, it made shopping for everything I wanted a breeze.

From padded playmats to real cameras and even holiday-themed toys, there is something for everyone from newborns to preschoolers at Peeka & Co. This values-driven company hand-selects a wide range of products that are sustainably made, safe for little ones, and fun to play with. Peeka & Co was founded in 2022 by a team of parenting experts and brand builders with a goal of inspiring new parents, supporting families, and helping to raise happy children. You can shop for carefully-curated gear and play essentials that emphasize natural, quality materials, with many brands that are made and owned by moms.

Shopping Peeka & Co. is like asking your mom group for recommendations — but knowing that every item suggested has been carefully vetted and backed by experts. You can search through the site to find things that are valuable to you, including categories like Mom-Owned, BIPOC-Owned, Clean Ingredients, Ethical Production, and more. Or search by age (from 0-4 years old), brand, and product type. Then, read about the product and brand, and search Peeka & Co.’s website for informative product roundups, like their handy Holiday Gift Guide.

Check out a few of my favorite items below!

Activity Bundle: Kids Digital Camera – Zippy the Sloth

Give your mini-explorers the gift of this cute digital camera activity bundle, which includes the Model K – Zippy the Sloth digital camera and a photo activity book called Through My Lens on sale for 25% off. The kid-friendly camera has a 3-inch touchscreen and is made with a durable silicone that makes it easy for little hands to maneuver. It even has a selfie timer, night mode, and fun frames to help kids channel their creativity. The accompanying book is made for kids ages 4-9, which encourages their creativity, offers challenges that they can document with pictures, and lets them earn rewards upon completion. It's a gift and a game all at once! Email subscribers can access additional savings.

Wee Gallery Sensory Clutch Ball – Nordic

Babies love playing with balls but tend to get frustrated when they roll away or are too slippery to be grasped. That’s why the Sensory Clutch Ball is such a great option! It features a striking black-and-white print with an easy-to-hold design that provides tactile stimulation. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can get a Tummy Time bundle that includes a Sensory Clutch Ball and an Organic Play Mat from Wee Gallery. This bundle will be 15% off at $120.60 (originally $141.90).

Wee Gallery Christmas Tree Floor Puzzle

Celebrate the holiday season with this festive Christmas tree puzzle. It has 24 easy-to-grip pieces in the shape of a Christmas tree that kids can build on the flower. The gorgeous tree is filled with friendly woodland creatures and a star on top. It’s made from BIPOC-owned brand Wee Gallery, started by mom-and-dad duo Surya and Dave, who have backgrounds in teaching, chemistry, botany, and zoology.

Toki Mats Farmers Market Padded Play Mat

Playtime is all the time for babies, which is why I love this padded playmat. It’s made with vegan leather and durable enough for indoors or outdoors to keep your baby’s bum comfy while they lie down or sit up with toys. Not to mention, the adorable farmer’s market print makes a great backdrop for pictures of your baby. This is a brand owned by a mom, who designed the playmat while on maternity leave to give her newborn and toddler a safe place to play.

Manhattan Toy Flutter by Birdie Book

Babies will love this adorable book, which features bright colors, unique textures, and a cute birdie bookmark. There are pockets, crinkly parts, peek-a-boo flaps, and more to keep little ones engaged.

Tiny Tales Deluxe Arctic Sensory Kit

Preschoolers can spend hours with this winter-themed sensory kit — or, at least, long enough for you to drink coffee while it’s hot! Designed for ages 3 and up, this kit includes blue-and-white sensory rice, homemade natural play dough in blue and white, six safari toys (which may include animals like whales and penguins), rocks, glass stones, and more. It’s a great way to encourage little ones to explore the world, especially during those cold winter months.

Tikiri Toys Doll House with Wooden Furniture

I had one of these fabric doll houses as a kid, and I absolutely loved it! This one comes with a fabric doll and pretty wooden furniture to play with. Later, kids can button up the walls and carry with them wherever they go.

Manhattan Toy Wimmer Ferguson Mind Cubes

With contrasting colors, sensory accents, and super soft design, your baby will love these mind cubes. They can stack them, chew them, look at them, and even throw them without hurting themselves (or others!). These are cute and educational, making the perfect gift for your little one!