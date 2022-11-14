Zooey Deschanel Gushes About What Makes Jonathan Scott ‘An Amazing Stepdad’

Falling in love as a parent is hard. Will they like me? Does he have drive and ambition? Now…how is he as a dad? Luckily, Zooey Deschanel seems to have won the stepdad lottery in her boyfriend Jonathan Scott. The New Girl star recently shared how great he is with her kids, Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

At the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 12, Deschanel told reporters, per PEOPLE, that Scott is “an amazing stepdad.”

“I’m a magician, or I’m a clown, I could build stuff,” the Property Brothers host said at the event, referring to his role to the kids. She chimed in, “He’s really very highly qualified for the job.”

The adorable couple have been dating for three years, and they’ve had many aww-worthy blended family moments. Like the time they went on a “Wild West” vacation in Wyoming or the time a tarot card reader predicted he’d be a father right before he became “Insta-dad” to Deschanel’s kids. They’re also in the middle of renovating their dream home together.

Last week, Scott revealed his holiday plans with Deschanel.

"It's exciting, this will be the first Christmas of Zooey and I having it at our house, so we're going to host everybody," he told Entertainment Tonight, adding, "I enjoy cooking. But I wouldn't be able to do one percent of what Zooey could do."

When asked if he and Deschanel would follow in his twin brother Drew and his wife Linda Phan’s “footsteps” in having a baby, he cheekily responded, “Yeah, Drew and Linda just had this beautiful vacation so we’re thinking we’ll follow their footsteps and have this nice vacation, too.”

If they ever do decide to have a baby together, Scott will already have plenty of experience being an awesome dad!

