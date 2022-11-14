Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Bringing the Heat Spotlight Module

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Zooey Deschanel Gushes About What Makes Jonathan Scott ‘An Amazing Stepdad’

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R)Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby) Plus Icon
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott/Getty Images for Baby2Baby Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt/John Shearer/Invision/AP
Zooey Deschanel Calls Jonathan Scott ‘An Amazing Stepdad’
Celebrity Exes Who Are Getting Divorce & Co-Parenting Right 42 Images

Falling in love as a parent is hard. Will they like me? Does he have drive and ambition? Now…how is he as a dad? Luckily, Zooey Deschanel seems to have won the stepdad lottery in her boyfriend Jonathan Scott. The New Girl star recently shared how great he is with her kids, Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

At the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 12, Deschanel told reporters, per PEOPLE, that Scott is “an amazing stepdad.”

“I’m a magician, or I’m a clown, I could build stuff,” the Property Brothers host said at the event, referring to his role to the kids. She chimed in, “He’s really very highly qualified for the job.”

The adorable couple have been dating for three years, and they’ve had many aww-worthy blended family moments. Like the time they went on a “Wild West” vacation in Wyoming or the time a tarot card reader predicted he’d be a father right before he became “Insta-dad” to Deschanel’s kids. They’re also in the middle of renovating their dream home together.

Last week, Scott revealed his holiday plans with Deschanel.

“It’s exciting, this will be the first Christmas of Zooey and I having it at our house, so we’re going to host everybody,” he told Entertainment Tonight, adding, “I enjoy cooking. But I wouldn’t be able to do one percent of what Zooey could do.”

When asked if he and Deschanel would follow in his twin brother Drew and his wife Linda Phan’s “footsteps” in having a baby, he cheekily responded, “Yeah, Drew and Linda just had this beautiful vacation so we’re thinking we’ll follow their footsteps and have this nice vacation, too.”

If they ever do decide to have a baby together, Scott will already have plenty of experience being an awesome dad!

These blended celebrity families make it look easy!

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad