Kris Jenner Dances With Her Granddaughters As Dream Kardashian Turns 6

Alyssa K. Davis
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Kris Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kris Jenner Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images.

Kris Jenner knows how to party when it comes to her grandkids’ birthdays!

The grandmother of 12 helped Dream Kardashian celebrate her sixth birthday this past weekend during the little girl’s butterfly-themed party. Aunt Khloé Kardashian recorded the festivities on her Instagram Story, sharing glimpses of the decor, Dream’s cake, and an adorable family dance party. Kris, Dream, and Khloé’s 4-year-old daughter, True, got their groove on to “Dance Party” by Tones and I, with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan seeming to have a ball while celebrating Rob Kardashian‘s daughter.

Kris took to Instagram to wish Dream a heartfelt happy birthday as well, writing alongside a carousel of photos, “Happy birthday to my little Dream girl who is the light of our lives!!! You have the most amazing spirit and most adorable personality with so much energy, and you just light up every single room you walk into with such joy.”

The proud “Lovey” continued, “I love you to the moon and back Dreamy and I thank God for you every single day!!!! You make me laugh so hard I cry. You are strong, smart, beautiful inside and out, kind, generous, thoughtful… you have a gentle soul, you are so creative and you have the best voice. You are an amazing artist and your talents never cease to amaze me. I’m so proud of you always and I love you so much!!!!! Lovey xo 😍❤️🙏🎂🥳”

Dream’s doting dad also wished her a sweet happy birthday on the social platform, writing, “Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞.” The lone Kardashian son shares his daughter with his ex-partner, Blac Chyna.

These Hollywood grandparents aren’t baking cookies or playing Bingo — they’re in their prime of life.

