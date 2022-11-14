Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Bringing the Heat Spotlight Module

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Brittany Mahomes’ Sweet Game Day Photos With Daughter Sterling Perfectly Showcase Her Tight-Knit Family

Alyssa K. Davis
KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 12: Brittany Matthews smiles on the sidelines prior to the AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Plus Icon
Brittany Mahomes David Eulitt/Getty Images.

Brittany and Sterling Mahomes are back at it again with the adorable game-day outfits.

It wouldn’t be a proper football Sunday for Brittany if she didn’t share a post on Instagram of sweet behind-the-scenes moments from her husband’s Kansas City Chiefs game of the week, complete with a #OOTD showcasing her and 1-year-old Sterling’s super cute coordinating outfits.

Captioning her carousel “Game day loves❤️💛,” the soon-to-be mom of two shared several photos of her posing with little Sterling. Brittany looked stylish as always, this week wearing a yellow turtleneck sweater, a red puffer jacket, white cargo-style pants, red and white Nike sneakers, and a patterned black and white headband to hold back her golden locks. She also donned her signature red lip for an extra Chiefs-themed pop.

Sterling looked cute as ever wearing a white puffer jacket, black Kansas City-branded leggings, baby black Ugg boots, and a red cable knit beanie embossed with her dad’s football number and stitched with two fluffy puffs mimicking Mickey Mouse ears on either side of her head.

Brittany also shared a few wholesome pre-game photos of herself holding Sterling, both girls being embraced and kissed by Patrick on the football field for the most heartwarming family moment. People ate up the cuteness in the comments, writing, “Stopppp it!!! I can’t handle the cuteness! 😍😍❤️💛,” “Ughh!! Cutest & sweetest family in the NFL 🤍😍,” and “Daddy’s sweetest little cheerleader!”

We can’t wait for Baby Boy Mahomes’ arrival in early 2023 for even more matching family moments from the growing football family — we’re so ready for even more cuteness overload!

These celebrities’ gorgeous multiracial families remind us love knows no bounds.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad