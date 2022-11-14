Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Stole the Show at Her ‘Encanto’-Themed Birthday Party: ‘She Came to Slay’

Standing on a majestic white balcony overflowing with pink and purple flowers, Kaavia James has transformed from Shady Baby to sweet princess. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s little girl turned four last week, but had to wait until this weekend to celebrate her birthday. She went all out — and her backyard was transformed into The Casa Madrigal from Encanto. The resulting party and themed costumes were on another level!

“@kaaviajames insisted as soon as we returned from Africa, she could have her #Encanto themed 4th birthday party and she get to dress up as Isabella,” the Bring It On star wrote on Instagram. “She came to slay, don’t play with her. I cannnoooottt!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

“@dwyanewade call security 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🫠🥶,” she joked at the end.

In the video, Kaavia has a long black wig on, with a pretty purple flower pinned to the side. She’s wearing a matching purple dress like Isabella wears in the animated film, and the whole look is on point. She brushes her hair with her hand, showing off her clip-on pearl earrings in the video. She’s also wearing a pearl necklace and bracelets as she gazes on her Encanto-themed cake. Kaavia is perfect, and she looks so happy!

The Truth Be Told star shared another video of the epic birthday party on Instagram, this time, revealing the costumes worn by the family. It’s like Halloween times 1000!

"When we do #Encanto we do Encanto," Union wrote. "We don't talk about Bruno but we DO talk about Isabela. As if. #ShadyBaby #ToddlerLife."

The video starts with Wade, dressed as Bruno; then it pans past the house structure, designed to look just like the one from the film. Union is dressed as Delores, with her hair up in a red bow and a matching red skirt. There’s also a Pepa and a Mirabel, with Kaavia-as-Isabella standing by the blue front door, looking amazing in her outfit. At the end of the video, we see a table filled with party favors and a welcome sign that reads, “Kaavia’s Encanto.” So, so cute!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the award-winning tracks for Encanto, commented on the video. “❤️❤️❤️ hair flip on point! Happiest of birthdays!”

Many others commented as well. Vanessa Bryant wrote, “Awe! ❤️❤️Happy birthday @kaaviajames.”

“It’s the surveying her kingdom for me 😂,” another wrote.

Someone else said, “It’s the commitment of every single family member and that hair flip for me!! 😍🤩🤩”

The Union-Wades are as close-knit as the Madrigals, proven by this fun, over-the-top birthday party. They really worked together to give Kaavia the best day, and the result was amazing (with Kaavia the star – naturally!).

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!

