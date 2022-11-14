Naomi Campbell Matches With Her Daughter In This Super Rare Update on Their Beach Getaway

Despite being one of the biggest supermodels in the world, Naomi Campbell likes to keep her private life as private as possible. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t treat her fans to an update or two about her and her daughter!

On Nov 14, Campbell uploaded a series of photos from her vacation with the caption, “Mood : My Love & Maldive Daze 🧡💖.”

In the first few photos, we see Campbell looking like a radiant goddess in her white drawstring bikini, posing and having the time of her life with her friends. But our hearts truly melted when we hit the fifth photo, a gorgeous photo of Campbell and her daughter in matching white dresses as they walk alongside the beach.

Then in the next photo, we see Campbell holding her daughter’s hand as they look out onto the water together (still in their darling dresses!) We then see them in their swimsuits, holding hands again as they go on their adventure, followed by another snapshot of Campbell holding her daughter as they look at the sunset. She posted a few photos of the sunset they were watching, truly warming our hearts with their mommy-daughter excursion.

Campbell secretly welcomed her daughter and announced it back in May 2021, giving small glimpses into her life as a new mom. She previously told British Vogue about how motherhood has changed her. She said, “My daughter comes first. Everything I do, I do for her — that’s it. It’s so completely selfless, isn’t it?”