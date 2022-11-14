Nick Cannon Shuts Down Alleged Child Support Reports, Revealing the Wild Amount He Spends on His 11 Kids to Avoid the Governmental System

Following the birth of his 11th child and the publication of an estimated report of his alleged child support arrangement, Nick Cannon is setting the record straight about just how invested he is in each of his kids‘ lives.

The Sun published a report in which California practicing family law attorney and legal expert, Goldie Schon, alleged that Cannon, by her calculations, is paying somewhere in the ballpark of $3 million in child support for his 11 kids. Cannon didn’t take kindly to the speculation, quickly clapping back and shutting down the claims.

The dedicated dad told The Neighborhood Talk, “I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually. I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child [support].”

In addition to the pure speculation of his finances and how he takes care of his kids, it’s easy to understand why Cannon was incensed — Schon’s language in her interview with The Sun takes on a rather offensive tone, with her making comments like “Having children is a great way of maintaining your lifestyle, I mean — it’s nice work if you can get it” regarding Cannon’s co-parenting partners, as well as “While Nick may very well be keeping his mothers and children financially stable, the hard part is being there for the children and parenting. I would like to see Nick do more of that” — like she’s intimately familiar with his involvement as a parent and his day-to-day life.

Cannon previously explained to Men’s Health this past June, “Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be. If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick ’em up.”

He continued, "I've seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there's a lot of toxicity in that setting. It's not about what society deems is right. It's like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways."

Cannon, who shares twin daughter and son Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with Mariah Carey; sons Golden Saigon, 5, and Rise Messiah, 1 month, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell; twin sons Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De Le Rosa; a late son, Zen, and a baby on the way with Alyssa Scott; daughter Legendary Love, 4 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 2 months, with LaNisha Cole, welcomed his third child with De La Rosa just days ago, announcing their daughter’s arrival on Instagram.

The proud new dad of 11 wrote alongside a photo of him, De La Rosa, and their newborn, “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa I love you! You make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed.”

He continued, “Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!! #OurFamily ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

De La Rosa shared her own announcement video on Instagram, captioning the post, “Our Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, We’ve known you for 2 days now and I’m in still in awe that you chose @nickcannon & I to be your parents. Not one single word can express the love we have for you. We are so blessed to have this front row seat in your world.”

She continued, “Your brothers can’t wait to meet you (our family is wild but it’s yours, no matter what). You already have your Dad wrapped around your finger, it’s been the sweetest thing 😍 He works so hard and will go above and beyond to make sure you know you are loved. We love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Cannon may get flack for the size and unconventional composition of his family, but as long as he’s showing up for each of his kids and partners and they’re all happy with the arrangement, who are we to judge?

