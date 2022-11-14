Bindi Irwin Praises Her ‘Incredible’ Husband Chandler Powell With the Most Adorable Family Snapshots

Kangaroos are unique and red pandas so darn cute — and Bindi Irwin will always hold a special place in her heart for crocodiles, of course. But the Australia Zoo conservationist’s favorite creature is actually…her husband, Chandler Powell! Irwin praised the “incredible” man on his 26th birthday today, with a series of adorable family snapshots featuring their little cutie pie, 19-month-old daughter Grace Warrior. She also waxed poetic about her sweet beau in the caption, and we have total heart eyes for this precious family.

“Our family. My world, ❤️” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star wrote on Instagram. “November 14 is one of my favourite days of the year, celebrating my incredible husband’s birthday.”

The first photo shows Powell holding a wiggling Grace, who has slid down his arms and is staring open-mouthed at the camera. The picture captures Powell mid-laugh, as he’s just enthralled with his baby girl. Irwin stands next to the father-daughter duo, smiling at Grace.

The next photo shows Irwin, Powell, and Grace wearing matching Australia Zoo khaki, as Grace looks on lovingly to her daddy. Another shows Grace and Powell sitting in camping chairs, and the toddler is her dad’s mini-me with identical brown hair and sweet grins. Their relationship is too adorable for words!

Other shots show family walks, morning snuggles, and even a beach day. Of course, Grace is smiling in every single one.

"Chandler, you are the strongest, kindest and most selfless man I have ever known," Irwin continued in her birthday tribute. "I wish I could find a way to express how much you mean to me. I love you in every way, for all of my days."

She also shared just how important Powell is to her and their daughter. “For me and Grace, our sun doesn’t just rise and set with you, you ARE our sunshine,” she wrote. “Happy Birthday to the very best. @chandlerpowell”

Powell commented on the post, writing, “Your kind words mean so much. I’m grateful for my girls every single day. I love you both. ❤️” Aww! We can’t get over the cuteness.

Last week, Irwin posted a selfie with her sweetheart, talking about how she even loves early mornings when she’s with him. “Not a super early morning person, but this guy makes them wonderful,” she wrote.

On Nov. 4, Irwin shared a video of Powell lifting Grace up in the air as she smiles at her mama. In this one, Irwin revealed how much she enjoys seeing Powell as a dad.

“Watching my husband become a Dad has been one of the best gifts life has given me,” she wrote.

He responded to that one, saying, “Our little family really is the greatest gift❤️ I love you.”

Irwin’s brother Robert Irwin also took to Instagram to praise the attributes of his brother-in-law. “Happy birthday to one of the best blokes around – always unwaveringly positive and kind, and the absolute radest of Dads,” Robert wrote, alongside several photos of Powell and Robert throughout the years.

“Grace is a lucky kid to have your energy, fun and steadfast loyalty guiding her through life. Good on ya @chandlerpowell, here’s to many more of the best times 🤙🤙,” he continued.

Having a supportive partner is so important, especially when you’re a parent. Irwin and Powell’s relationship with each other and their daughter is truly an inspiration!




