Blake Lively Reminds Us Pregnancy Style Doesn’t Have to be Matronly During a Rare Night Out in NYC

Blake Lively got in touch with her Gossip Girl roots during a rare night out in New York City with a friend, and the soon-to-be mom of four looked stylish as ever as she walked the streets of her old stomping grounds with her baby bump on display.

With her blonde tresses in loose waves, the A Simple Favor actress wore a slinky black slip dress, knee-high black boots, a chic gray cardigan, and a crossbody phone purse with a delicate chain strap — see the photos HERE.

Lively is known to push the barriers of pregnancy fashion, opting to dress as she would if she weren’t pregnant rather than hiding her figure in society’s expected matronly muumuus and ill-fitting pregnancy pants. In fact, The Age of Adaline star debuted her fourth pregnancy on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York in September, and she looked sexy as ever.

Paparazzi have been swarming Blake Lively's home to get a baby bump picture, so she retaliated in the classiest way! https://t.co/1DbmX4kIYS — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 18, 2022

The girl mom wore a nude-toned, sequin-adorned long-sleeve mini dress with an ivory silk scarf and coordinating platform pumps, along with a collection of fabulous hoop earrings and a champagne-colored headband holding back her sleek Old Hollywood-style waves.

Lively, who is known for being extremely fashion-savvy, has also shown out on the red carpet during her previous pregnancies, most notably in her curve-hugging baby blue gown at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and in her feminine buttercup-colored dress at the Detective Pikachu premiere in 2019. We’ll be waiting with bated breath for her next iconic maternity look — it’s sure to be a stunner.