Chrissy Teigen Enlists Twitter’s Help to Answer a Very Important Question From Son Miles

Like any self-respecting mom of the 21st century, Chrissy Teigen turns to the internet when she just isn’t sure of the answer to one of her kids’ questions. When her 4-year-old son Miles had a dinosaur-related conundrum, she took to Twitter to scout for answers, and her internet village did not disappoint.

Alongside two photos of a toy dinosaur that, to the layman’s eye, looks like a T. rex, the soon-to-be mom of three tweeted, “can anyone identify this dino for miles. he says it’s not a T. rex and he’s crazy about dinosaurs so I believe him.”

can anyone identify this dino for miles. he says it’s not a T. rex and he’s crazy about dinosaurs so I believe him pic.twitter.com/tsArGEPxQO — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2022

For his part, Miles was waiting with bated breath:

he just asked if I asked all my friends and if they answered yet 🥹 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2022

Fellow parents and dinosaur lovers took to the replies to help Miles with his dino identification endeavors, and the responses are pure gold. One user helpfully and hilariously wrote, “My 8 yo is telling me it’s a gigantosaurus. He is pretty knowledgeable and plans to pursue paleontology after he retires from the NBA.”

Another cheeky person responded, “I’m pretty sure it’s not a real dinosaur. It looks plastic to me,” with someone else replying, “That is a Dinosaurus Plasticus, actual size.”

A fellow boy mom tweeted, "My 3-year-old says it's a Gigantosaurus and he wants to know if 'he share his toy wif me Momma?,'" which has us all crying tears of sweetness.

Another person gave a helpful explanation, writing, “It’s a Gigantosaurus. It was bigger than a T-Rex and the spines and coloring are distinguishable.”

So there ya have it, friends. We should all be thanking Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter collective for saving Miles’ day and teaching us something new. Sometimes the internet is a dumpster fire, but today, it’s wholesome Land Before Time vibes.

