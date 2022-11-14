Prince Harry Pens a Touching Letter to Kids Who Have Lost a Parent

Honoring veterans is a cause near and dear to Prince Harry‘s heart, and for this year’s Remembrance Day, the British army vet is sending a heartfelt message to kids who’ve lost a parent in their line of duty — while channeling the feelings of loss he still experiences regarding his own mother, the late Princess Diana.

Writing an emotional letter to bereaved British military children and young people who are members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Harry explained, “We share a bond even without ever meeting one another, because we share in having lost a parent. I know first-hand the pain and grief that comes with loss and want you to know that you are not alone.”

The thoughtful prince continued, “While difficult feelings will come up today as we pay tribute to heroes like your mum or dad, I hope you can find comfort and strength in knowing that their love for you lives and shines on. Whenever you need a reminder of this, I encourage you to lean into your friends at Scotty’s Little Soldiers. One of the ways I’ve learned to cope has been through community and talking about my grief, and I couldn’t be more grateful and relieved that you have amazing people walking beside you throughout your journey. We all know some days are harder than others, but together these days are made easier.”

“Today and every day,” Harry wrote, “I admire and respect all the men and women who have given their lives in service of us — especially those in your family. I am also incredibly proud of you for being the best example in remembering them.” He continued, “Today you will bring new awareness to young people, just like you, who will benefit from this community of support.”

Nikki Scott, Scotty’s Little Soldiers founder, explained why Harry’s involvement in the charity means so much to her and the children the organization represents, saying, “We are so grateful to Prince Harry for his continued support. Our members know that he truly understands what it’s like to grow up without a parent and it means so much to them to know his thoughts are with them. To receive his letter on Remembrance Sunday has given them a huge boost on a proud but difficult day.”

Prince Harry previously defined remembrance as "how we preserve the legacies of entire generations and show our gratitude for the sacrifices they made in order for us to be able to live the lives we live today," and we can't think of a more poignant way to honor those who've sacrificed their own lives in the pursuit of a freer and fairer world.

