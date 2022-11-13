Heather Rae El Moussa Was the Definition of Ethereal As She Showed Off Her Baby Bump at Her Elaborate Shower

While everyone has been anticipating the birth of Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa‘s baby boy, everyone was just as excited to see their elaborate baby shower! On Nov 12, held at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, so many of Heather and Tarek’s closest friends and family came to show their love for the expecting mama!

Heather looked like the definition of enchanting in this sheer, custom gown from MadebyILA. In photos obtained by People, we see Heather cradling her baby bump in this open-back, white and blue gown that’s decorated from head to toe in sparkling appliques of flowers, vines, and butterflies. Along with that, at the bottom of her train are the words “Baby El Moussa” in blue sequins.

Truly, this dress is something out of a dream! But not only was Heather decked out in head-to-toe white and blue , but the entire scenery was full of blue roses, blue decorations, and more.

During the shower, People asked if she and Tarek have chosen a name yet for their little boy, with Heather saying they haven’t officially named him yet. “We’re all just getting really excited. The nursery is coming together and it’s so sweet because we’re all calling it ‘the baby’s room’ now, even the kids. It’s just really cute.”

Heather and Tarek have been together since 2019, getting engaged in the summer of 2020 and marrying a year later in Oct. They announced earlier this year that they were expecting a baby boy to join them in Jan 2023. While this is Heather’s first child, Tarek has two children named Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, whom he shared with ex Christina Hall.

In the same interview with People, Heather said it's been "so special" to be able to share her pregnancy journey with her stepchildren. "They are just so loving and caring. They know that I'm dealing with the back issues and Taylor's always checking on me," she said. "Every time I moan while moving, she's like, 'Are you okay? Do you need anything?' They've just been so supportive and loving."

