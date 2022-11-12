Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Super-Rare & Touching Snapshot of Her Children Cuddling Will Surely Warm Your Heart

Get ready for the sweetest thing you’ll see today: a super-rare snapshot of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s two youngsters cuddling!

On Nov 11, Huntington-Whiteley shared a heartwarming snapshot of her two children hugging tightly on her Instagram story, without a caption because this adorable photo says enough!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Instagram story.

In the photo, we see her toddler son Jack smiling from ear to ear as he cuddles his baby sister Isabella, both in snuggly-looking white and beige onesies. Huntington-Whiteley rarely posts about her adorable little ones, but when she does, you can’t help but “aww” at the sweetness! And this photo may be the sweetest yet.

It’s so touching to see that these two are already best friends, even at such a young age! And we hope to see more super-sweet snapshots of the two as they grow up.

Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Statham have been together since 2010, getting engaged back in early 2016 and being so in love throughout it all. They have two children together: Jack Oscar, 4, and Isabella James, who is almost one year old. She was born on Feb. 2, 2022, and we’re still not over the fact that she seems to have grown up so much already!

In a rare interview, the Mad Mex: Fury Road star told Net-A-Porter that being a mom changed her identity. She said, "I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit. I did start to feel this new sense of life. And now in my 30s, my confidence is so much [greater], and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger. I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded."

