Andy Cohen Reveals Who He Thinks His Daughter Lucy Looks Like with the Cutest New Picture

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18117 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Evelyn Cohen, Lou Cohen -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Plus Icon
Andy Cohen, Evelyn Cohen, Lou Cohen/Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Andy Cohen’s 6-month-old daughter Lucy has the chunkiest cheeks, the bluest eyes, and the most gorgeous brown hair. She is an absolute doll, and the Watch What Happens Live host thinks she looks just like another special person in his life: his mom, Evelyn Cohen.

In a new picture posted to Instagram today, Cohen shared a selfie with his baby. In it, she’s sitting on his lap, admiring herself in the camera in cozy pink-and-black leopard print footsie pajamas. Cohen, who is also dad to Ben, 3, is wearing a blue hoodie and smirking at the camera. “Waking up in the morning… feeling so many things ❤️,” he wrote in the caption.

One person commented, “I think she looks like your mom. Beautiful!!” And the Bravo TV host responded: “me too.”

What a compliment! And a blessing — having a daughter that takes after your own mother is the ultimate gift, especially because Cohen and his mom have a close relationship.

In fact, Evelyn inspired his book, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love. “She always celebrated me being myself,” Cohen told PEOPLE of his mom in Dec. 2021. “She empowered me.”

“She taught me to speak my mind. And she keeps me on my toes,” he continued. “She’ll text me after Watch What Happens Live and say, ‘That was horrible,’ or ‘Those guests are boring,’ or ‘You look fat.’ She’s a major ballbuster. But when she texts, ‘That was a great show,’ I know she means it.”

Other people commented on Cohen’s cute picture, including Khloe Kardashian, who wrote, “❤️❤️❤️.” Danielle Schneider wrote, “It’s the cheeks for me.”

She’s so cute, and if she takes after Evelyn, she’ll be beautiful her whole life — inside and out!

