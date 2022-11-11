Exclusive Clip: Sarah Hyland’s ‘Mom’ Joins Her on Play-Doh Squished in a Modern Family Reunion

Embarrassing moments were common on the Emmy-award winning comedy series Modern Family (remember when Claire’s jacket got stuck on an escalator, and she was *ahem* not quite dressed underneath? A classic!). So, it’s no surprise that even after the show ended, Claire (played by Julie Bowen) still wants to do things to embarrass her daughter, Haley (played by Sarah Hyland). In Hyland’s newest competition series, she does just that, and SheKnows has an exclusive clip.

The My Fake Boyfriend actress is hosting a series called Play-Doh Squished on Amazon Freevee on Prime Video, which premieres today.

The colorful trailer shows three teams, made up of parents andkids, as they make Play-Doh creations, go through obstacle courses, and compete in mini-challenges. It’s a bundle of laughs that will make you want to get down and dirty with Play-Doh this weekend.

Play-Doh expert Jason Loik and judges Alexandra Nechita (a painter) and Gil Grimmett (a sculptor) join Hyland for this fun show featuring a new theme each week that inspires teams to build their Play-Doh creations. Everything from monsters to outer space scenes will come together before our eyes. This show will also feature a rotating cast of celebrity guest judges including Wells Adams (who is married to Hyland), Jay Pharoah, Alyssa Milano, Francia Raisa, Kristen Schaal, and others.

Episode 1 features a visit from Hyland’s TV “mom,” who surprises (and embarrasses her!) on set in front of the competitors. It’s a super cute moment that will give your nostalgic heart all the feels — Modern Family truly was one of the best TV series!

Watch the exclusive clip here:

Be sure to gather your family together every Friday night for new episodes of Play-Doh Squished on Freevee on Amazon Prime. It takes family fun to a whole new level.

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to embarrassing their kids.

