Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Entertaining the Idea of Spending the Holidays With Tristan Thompson & Their Kids

After everything Tristan Thompson has put Khloé Kardashian through, her selflessness and admirable ability to rise above for the sake of their children is wildly impressive.

According to Hollywood Life, Thompson “has expressed interest” in spending the holidays as a family with Khloé and their kids, daughter True, 4, and still-publicly-unnamed Baby Boy Thompson, 3 months. A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family shared, “Khloé hasn’t completely made up her mind yet, but she feels like it would be no problem celebrating together as a family.”

They continued to explain that Halloween was a successful test run for the ex-couple “because they kept it all about the kids. If they can continue being amicable with each other in terms of co-parenting, then Khloé is all for it.”

Another insider told the publication, “[Thompson] is the father of her children, and her family knows that he is so involved in this role. What happened between Khloé and Tristan is water under the bridge. She has moved on and so has he. He knows he will never have her back.”

They continued, “Khloé puts the needs of her children before her own and her children need as much love from both of their parents during the holidays as possible, especially with this being their son’s first holiday season.”

While we're all for a healthy co-parenting relationship, Thompson has a lengthy history of weaseling his way back into Khloé's heart after stepping out on her with other women. The holidays are an especially nostalgic time of year, and we hope the NBA player avoids emotionally manipulating the woman who was so desperate to make their relationship work at her own expense time and time again. She deserves better, especially during the holidays.

