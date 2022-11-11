Jason Momoa Reveals the One Thing No One Knows About Him ‘Except For My Babies’ in Rare Public Outing With His Kids

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet with his two teens, Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, for the premiere of his upcoming film Slumberland, and it was a wholesome affair that reasserted his status as a fun-loving family man.

The actor spoke to E! News at the event, and his daughter joined him for the chat, which led to some sweet revelations that the world may not have known about the Game of Thrones alum.

When asked if he enjoys “showcasing his personality” on his Instagram, as he frequently shares funny and down-to-earth glimpses of his life, Momoa laughed and said, “I don’t know about, like, ‘showcasing my personality,’ I just put it out there; it’s who I am.” Looking at Lola, he said, “Your father’s pretty silly,” and she quickly agreed with fondness in her voice.

Jason Momoa was so excited to share this musical moment with his two kids.

The dad of two continued, “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’re like this, you’re like that,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not, I’m actually more like Flip,'” which is his character in the fantasy/adventure film. Lola jumped in again, saying, “He had an amazing time doing Flip because it was so much like him.” Jason smiled and said, “No one knows that, except my babies.”

The Aquaman star also revealed his daughter’s creative involvement in Slumberland. “So Lola does a lot of dance, and she — well, you tell the story,” he said, turning to address the teen.

She said, “So me and my friends choreographed a dance routine to “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, and then my dad loved the dance, so he put it in the movie.” Talk about a proud papa and a talented young woman on the rise! Circling back to the topic of his Instagram, Momoa said, “I’m gonna post it of her teaching us. I’ll put it out soon.” Related story Tom Brady Admits Daughter Vivian Scolds Him Over His Famous Sideline Scowl and Says ‘I'm Trying!’

His love for his kids was the throughline of the short conversation, with him sharing that this holiday season, he’s most grateful for “My family, my children, my daughter, my love, my little lovey, and my son; he’s a wild animal and he’s around here somewhere,” he joked. “Yeah my babies, my family, that’s the most important thing.”

When asked what he and his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, like to do for the holidays and in general, Momoa answered while sweetly looking at Lola for confirmation, “Watching movies, eating lots of food, going out and being in nature, rock climbing.” He continued, “We always go on adventures, so we like to go on and road trips and stuff like that. We go wild and go camping around the world.”

Turns out he also likes adventuring around dreamworlds, which you can watch him do in Slumberland on Netflix on November 18.

