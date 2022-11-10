Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Family Photo of Her Favorite Place: ‘Home’

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Plus Icon
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas/Samir Hussein/WireImage Samir Hussein/WireImage
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have joined forces with luxury fashion and sportswear label Perfect Moment. The stars are investing in the brand, which they have both been wearing for years as big fans of skiing and outdoor activities. It is their first business partnership together in the fashion industry. To celebrate and announce their investment, Priyanka and Nick posed in Perfect Moment clothing with a monochromatic colour scheme consisting of black, gray and white for a shoot with photographer Alan Silfen. Priyanka wears a Perfect Moment Gingham Star Merino Wool Jumpsuit and a houndstooth print. Nick looks stylish in clothing including the Pirtuk II Leather Jacket. Priyanka said: “Not having to choose between looking amazing and performing at their highest level is a consumer need that Perfect Moment not only understands, but one that is baked into the ethos of this brand. “I am proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and trendsetting company. We’re looking forward to a bright future.” Nick added: “Perfect Moment hits the mark on how style and performance go hand-in-hand. “This is my first choice and in our role, we feel other ski and surf enthusiasts worldwide will appreciate the fashion and function of this brand.” Perfect Moment was founded in 1979 in the French town of Chamonix. It was acquired in 2010 by Jane and Max Gottschalk and has since expanded its range to include ski and surf apparel. Jane Gottschalk said: “I can’t think of a more fun, diverse, business savvy couple to help us grow the brand to the next level. “They are admired globally not only for their talent, but their passion for life and impeccable taste. “This combination resonates with audiences everywhere, and perfectly represents the values that Perfect Moment is known for.” Perfect Moment clothing and accessories collections are available through the brand’s online store https://www.perfectmoment.com and in exclusive international department stores and multi-brand outlets. *BYLINE: Alan Silfen for Perfect Moment/Mega. 22 Jul 2022 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose in Perfect Moment clothing to celebrate their investment in the luxury fashion and sportswear brand. *BYLINE: Alan Silfen for Perfect Moment/Mega. Photo credit: Alan Silfen for Perfect Moment / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880347_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1178 -- Pictured: Nick Jonas -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration. 07 Aug 2022 Pictured: Nick Jonas. Photo credit: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA884774_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra with her husband US musician Nick Jonas are seen during their wedding reception at the hotel JW Marriott in Mumbai. 19 Dec 2018 Pictured: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra with her husband US musician Nick Jonas are seen during their wedding reception at the hotel JW Marriott in Mumbai. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA327102_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nick Jonas’s Best Dad Moments (So Far!) 10 Images

Priyanka Chopra has been doing a lot of traveling lately. She recently was in India with Unicef, where she has learned about various initiatives to help women and kids. Prior to that, she was in Africa, she traveled to Dallas, Texas, for a wedding, and she visited Washington, DC, to moderate a conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum. But while she loves giving back and traveling the world, there is one place that she is her happiest: at home.

The Citadel star shared a sweet new family photo to Instagram today where she is reunited with her 10-month-old daughter Malti Marie. “Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿,” she wrote in the caption.

In the picture, Chopra is lying on the floor and gazing into Malti’s eyes. The little girl is dressed in a white sleeper outfit and reaching out to hug her mom. Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, is lying on the floor next to the girls, with his head propped up on his hand. He is gazing at the mother-daughter duo with the a look of love that is so pure it makes our heart burst!

The Dancing With Myself judge commented on the post: “❤️.”

Someone else wrote, “Find someone who looks at you the way Nick looks at Priyanka.” Another said, “@nickjonas love the look of love you have for your girls 😊.”

 “❤️❤️❤️❤️ home is where the heart is!!! Love to you all ❤️,” one person commented.

Yesterday, Jonas opened up to Travel + Leisure about traveling with his daughter.

“I mean, travel is definitely different now,” he told the outlet. “I think part of that is, you know, just the amount of stuff you need. It’s pretty funny.”

He continued, “But also the wonder of looking for places you’ve been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes, right? It’s really special. It has been a pretty amazing experience for us.”

Aww! Traveling is definitely more fun with a baby, but nothing beats spending time together at home.

