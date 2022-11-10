Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Family Photo of Her Favorite Place: ‘Home’

Priyanka Chopra has been doing a lot of traveling lately. She recently was in India with Unicef, where she has learned about various initiatives to help women and kids. Prior to that, she was in Africa, she traveled to Dallas, Texas, for a wedding, and she visited Washington, DC, to moderate a conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum. But while she loves giving back and traveling the world, there is one place that she is her happiest: at home.

The Citadel star shared a sweet new family photo to Instagram today where she is reunited with her 10-month-old daughter Malti Marie. “Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿,” she wrote in the caption.

In the picture, Chopra is lying on the floor and gazing into Malti’s eyes. The little girl is dressed in a white sleeper outfit and reaching out to hug her mom. Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, is lying on the floor next to the girls, with his head propped up on his hand. He is gazing at the mother-daughter duo with the a look of love that is so pure it makes our heart burst!

The Dancing With Myself judge commented on the post: “❤️.”

Someone else wrote, “Find someone who looks at you the way Nick looks at Priyanka.” Another said, “@nickjonas love the look of love you have for your girls 😊.”

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ home is where the heart is!!! Love to you all ❤️," one person commented.

Yesterday, Jonas opened up to Travel + Leisure about traveling with his daughter.

“I mean, travel is definitely different now,” he told the outlet. “I think part of that is, you know, just the amount of stuff you need. It’s pretty funny.”

He continued, “But also the wonder of looking for places you’ve been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes, right? It’s really special. It has been a pretty amazing experience for us.”

Aww! Traveling is definitely more fun with a baby, but nothing beats spending time together at home.

