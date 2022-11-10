Brittany Mahomes‘ Side-by-Side Bump Photos Prove the Old Wives’ Tales Have Some Validity

You know that old wives’ tale about the shape of a baby bump being a determining sign of the child’s gender? They say if you carry high and in the shape of a basketball with all your belly in front, you’re carrying a girl, and if you carry low in the shape of a watermelon with your belly showing around your hips, the baby is a boy. Well, Brittany Mahomes may have just validated the old adage with her side-by-side bump pics.

Taking to her Instagram Story to share a side-profile photo of her during her current pregnancy with her and husband Patrick Mahomes‘ baby boy along with a side-profile photo of her bump during her pregnancy with their daughter, Sterling Skye, Brittany seems to definitely carry in the way of the old wives’ tale.

.@BrittanyLynne looks incredible in this sneak peek of her upcoming maternity photoshoot! https://t.co/ymntn98Q1r — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 29, 2022

In her current preggo photo, she’s wearing a cute matching athletic set with her bump exposed, and in her bump photo from 2020 prior to Sterling’s arrival, she’s wearing tie-dye leggings and a coordinating blue sweatshirt, which is pulled up to reveal her belly.

The differences in her bumps are subtle at a quick glance, but if you really look at the two photos closely, she’s definitely carrying lower and longer with Baby Boy Mahomes, while she carried higher and rounder with Miss Sterling — see the photos HERE. The soon-to-be mom of two funnily captioned the side-by-side “Not even close 😂.”

The professional soccer player turned Kansas City Current co-owner announced the impending arrival of her and Mahomes’ second child in May, sharing a family photo on Instagram with their daughter holding a sign that reads “Big sister duties coming soon.” The newest addition to their adorable family is set to arrive in early 2023 — nothing like starting the new year with a new bundle of joy!