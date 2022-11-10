Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Bringing the Heat Spotlight Module

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Brittany Mahomes‘ Side-by-Side Bump Photos Prove the Old Wives’ Tales Have Some Validity

Alyssa K. Davis
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 04: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittany Matthews attend the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills as part of the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend on February 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Plus Icon
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images.

You know that old wives’ tale about the shape of a baby bump being a determining sign of the child’s gender? They say if you carry high and in the shape of a basketball with all your belly in front, you’re carrying a girl, and if you carry low in the shape of a watermelon with your belly showing around your hips, the baby is a boy. Well, Brittany Mahomes may have just validated the old adage with her side-by-side bump pics.

Taking to her Instagram Story to share a side-profile photo of her during her current pregnancy with her and husband Patrick Mahomes‘ baby boy along with a side-profile photo of her bump during her pregnancy with their daughter, Sterling Skye, Brittany seems to definitely carry in the way of the old wives’ tale.

In her current preggo photo, she’s wearing a cute matching athletic set with her bump exposed, and in her bump photo from 2020 prior to Sterling’s arrival, she’s wearing tie-dye leggings and a coordinating blue sweatshirt, which is pulled up to reveal her belly.

The differences in her bumps are subtle at a quick glance, but if you really look at the two photos closely, she’s definitely carrying lower and longer with Baby Boy Mahomes, while she carried higher and rounder with Miss Sterling — see the photos HERE. The soon-to-be mom of two funnily captioned the side-by-side “Not even close 😂.”

The professional soccer player turned Kansas City Current co-owner announced the impending arrival of her and Mahomes’ second child in May, sharing a family photo on Instagram with their daughter holding a sign that reads “Big sister duties coming soon.” The newest addition to their adorable family is set to arrive in early 2023 — nothing like starting the new year with a new bundle of joy!

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad