Bindi Irwin Helps Grace Walk Down Steps as She Carries The Most Interesting Items

Who needs a lovie or even a teddy bear when you could play with…random items from the kitchen instead? It’s solid toddler logic! If you could peek into 19-month-old Grace Warrior’s head, that’s probably exactly what she’s thinking based on a new video posted by her mom Bindi Irwin. In it, the toddler is carrying the most interesting things, and it’s so cute!

“Ready for the next steps? Steps, yeah!” Bindi says to Grace in a video posted to her Instagram Story yesterday. The mother-daughter duo are in the middle of beautiful green trees as they walk down a set of wooden steps together. Bindi holds a pink-clad Grace as she takes each step because the little girl’s hands are busy clutching precious items.

Since she’s so far away, it’s hard to see what she’s holding at first. But when she gets closer, you can see clearly: in one hand she’s holding a pink spoon and the other is a brown drink carrier tray, like the kind you get from a fast-food restaurant. Why do toddlers find the most mundane things so much fun? It’s clear that Grace does, though. When she gets close to the camera, she sticks her tongue out and smiles as she holds her precious “toys,” and it’s such a classic toddler move!

She also shared a picture in her Story of her and Grace in an outdoor swing together, and one with Grace and her dad, Chandler Powell. This time, she traded her spoon for a bright red leaf, which is just as cute!

This isn’t the first time Irwin has shared about her daughter’s more unique toy choices. On Aug. 7, she shared a beautiful photo on Instagram of her and Grace smiling at each other.

“Grace Warrior. 🤍 Always carrying a spoon around… you know, just in case!” she wrote in the caption. “Love my beautiful girl.” Related story Bindi Irwin’s Adorable New Video of Daughter Grace Proves She’s a Daddy’s Girl

Some people were a little judgy in the comments section. One person wrote, “Bindi, your baby walking around while holding a spoon can pose an unforseen danger.”

But others were supportive. Someone else said, “Smart girl. You never know if someone will be around with a bowl of ice cream. 😋🥄🍧”

“One of mine always carried a spoon too! It was adorable!” someone else said.

Irwin is letting her daughter live her best spoon life (or anything else that suits her fancy that day).

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.