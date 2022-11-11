Exclusive: Jana Kramer Admits Being a Single Mom During the Holidays Is ‘Exhausting’ — Here’s What Gets Her Through

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Santa works hard, but even he gets to take Christmas Day off. Moms, on the other hand, don’t get to rest until the presents are opened, and the gift wrap is cleaned up, and the decorations are put away, and …wait, now it’s time to get ready for New Year’s Eve. Sigh. It’s never-ending, and inevitably, things get missed sometimes — but Jana Kramer is learning to be OK with that. The country singer and mom of Jolie Rae, 6, and Jace Joseph, 3, with ex-husband Mike Caussin opened up to SheKnows about the challenges of the holiday season as a single mom, and the way she’s planning to cope with everything this year.

“Look, it’s exhausting, especially being a single mama,” Kramer tells SheKnows about balancing a career and kids and a social life. Add the pressures of the holiday season in, and it can feel like you’re drowning — even if you do have a supportive partner by your side.

“But here’s the deal, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” she says. “I love our special times together and though it’s not how I wanted it to look, it’s still so special cause it’s us three and I love my family.”

Aww! Family truly is the most important thing, and it’s what the One Tree Hill alum is focused on. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t need a break every now and then.

To wind down before bed, Kramer follows her own nighttime routine. This is important to her “because it’s my time to myself after a long day that I want to make sure I’m intentional with it,” she says.

Her routine starts with her kids. She explains, “For us, its, baths, books, songs and prayers then a kiss goodnight.”

Related story Jana Kramer Deserves an Award for World's Most Selfless Mother With This Surprising Child Support Revelation

Next, it’s her turn (AKA: self-care time!).

“After I kiss my kids goodnight it’s usually a few leftover work things and then I shut it off with a glass of tea and either a good book or TV show,” she says.

Kramer has also partnered with Unisom Simple Slumbers, which she’ll occasionally take to help her relax. It’s a drug-free sleep aid with 5mg of melatonin, vitamin b6, passionflower, and other ingredients to support better sleep, calm minds, and brain health. “If my mind and body still isn’t chilled out and I know I have a big day the next day, I’ll take my Unisom Simple Slumbers to wake refreshed for the next day,” she says.

But getting enough sleep is only part of the solution — Kramer is also working on being a little kinder to herself.

“Sometimes after a long day and all the activities, I struggle with not being enough,” Kramer says. This is something many moms have probably wrestled with, too (I know I have!). Are we good enough, are we happy enough, is the holiday magical? Our list of insecurities feels longer than Santa’s list, especially at this time of year.

When Kramer feels this way, sometimes things slip. “Maybe we missed that book because I was tired and I skipped a page,” she says, laughing. But she wants to make one thing crystal clear: “My kids are my world and I always want them to feel loved.”

She also reminds herself that it’s OK to not be perfect.

“Giving yourself grace is key,” Kramer says. “Some days are harder to juggle than others and some days you might not do it perfectly but to know there are other moms that understand helps for sure.”

Another thing that helps? “Just hearing them every day [saying] that they love me is all I really need,” Kramer admits. “And it’s that little affirmation that I’m doing a good job.”

Focusing on her career helps keep her busy, too. Kramer’s latest Lifetime film, Steppin’ Into the Holiday, premieres Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. She stars as Rae, an owner of a local dance studio who helps former Broadway star Billy Holiday (Mario Lopez) and his 12-year-old nephew. Kramer “loved” her role because she “got to dance and of course acting with Mario Lopez was a blast.”

At home, she’s also gearing up for a big holiday season — her and the kids love “making cookies, watching Christmas movies together, and getting all ready for Santa to come!” — but she’s planning on scheduling in time to truly unwind and take care of herself.

This year, follow Kramer’s lead. Moms can bring the holiday magic and still have time for a bubble bath and a steaming mug of tea (or wine). Then, turn on your favorite romantic-comedy Christmas movie and settle in for some much-needed downtime. Consider it Kramer’s gift to you this year.

These celebrity moms talk about raising their kids on their own.