Kaavia James is not your average 4-year-old. She has her own clothing line, she is an epic dancer, and she isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. In a cute new Instagram video, she is the star of her own show while in Namibia — and she’s keeping a tight watch on her parents, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

While dressed in a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and blue aviator sunglasses — with a chic, giraffe-print crossbody purse! — at the Red Dunes of Namibia, someone off-camera asks Shady Baby in the video, “Are mom and dad part of your show?”

She thinks about it, then says, “Mom and Dad … they’re in my show,” she says with a thumbs up. In the background, the former NBA player says, “Well, hey, we finally got the invite!”

Then Wade bends down to Kaavia’s level to look in the camera, and says, “Yo, yo, what’s up? This Dad. You see, I finally got the invite to the show. We’re in Africa right now.”

Union laughs in the background, then the camera pans to her. She’s in a colorful jacket-and-pants combo and says, “What’s up? Special guest star: Mom! You know, she’s just been trying to hold me back, but … I’m here,” the Cheaper By The Dozen star finishes with a laugh.

Kaavia watches this display silently, but she's most definitely giving her parents the side-eye behind her sunnies.

According to the caption, the ‘rents are on “thin ice.” “When your co-stars are skating on thin ice…” she wrote in her caption, and we are cracking up. Kaavia knows how to run the show — Mom and Dad better shape up!

The comment section was hilarious as well. Wade’s son Zaire, 20, commented, “Caption is hilarious 😂.”

Someone else wrote, “I love her! Mom & Dad don’t start doing too much before she kick y’all back out! 😂😂😂😂” Another commented, “😂 the invite means you’re ‘cool’ do not overdo it. 😂😂😂.”

Others praised Kaavia’s “boss” behavior. “Lil cuz Kaav out in Africa making boss moves. We see you! 😍❤️,” one person said.

“Looking like a stone cold star!!” someone else said. “All the love to Kaav and family on the Wade World Tour.”

Kaavia celebrated her fourth birthday in South Africa this week. She shared a series of photos of her trip to commemorate it, along with the funny caption: “I turn 4 today. I’m serious about my birthday and gluten and dairy free cupcakes ain’t it.”

She continued, “They still have time to get me a pony. Happy Birthday to meeeeee!!! 🖤🎉😎🎂🥁🎈🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #SouthAfrica #ShadyBaby.”

Kaavia’s growing up to be a strong young woman, and everyone else can get in line or get out!

