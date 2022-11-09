Tom Brady Admits Daughter Vivian Scolds Him Over His Famous Sideline Scowl and Says ‘I’m Trying!’

Tom Brady‘s 9-year-old daughter Vivian may be his biggest fan, but she’s also not afraid to call him out!

On his podcast, Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray, the NFL quarterback shared, “That little girl was very excited for her dad,” referring to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Los Angeles Rams game that resulted in a victory for Brady and his team this past weekend. He continued, “She is my number one cheerleader, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

But like we said, the youngest Brady isn’t afraid to give her dad a little constructive criticism. On last week’s episode of Let’s Go!, the dad of three shared, “My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.'” He admitted, “I’m trying! I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind out there.”

In an intimate interview, Tom Brady finally addresses his separation from Gisele Bündchen. https://t.co/I7OXflAnyI — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 1, 2022

His mentality on the field has been challenged this season by his divorce from Brazilian supermodel and environment activist Gisele Bündchen, which played out publicly and was finalized last month. Regarding going through the difficult life change in front of the world, Brady said on the podcast, “We all have our unique challenges in life. We’re all humans. We do the best we could do.”

He continued, “I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children… [and] I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I’m gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here.”

We wish Brady all the best as he moves on to his next chapter with his kids and his career at the forefront of his focus. Related story Brooke Shields' 16-Year-Old Daughter Grier Henchy Looks All Grown Up & Glamorous at Festive Red Carpet Appearance

Before you go, check out these celebrities kiddos who love sports.

