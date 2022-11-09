Mandy Moore’s Son Discovering Rain Boots Is the Joyful Content We Need After Election Day

It’s raining, it’s pouring, and 20-month-old Gus is anything but snoring. Mandy Moore shared the most adorable new video of her toddler son, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith today, and it’s pure joy. The little boy is “learning” what rain boots are after a downpour in their Los Angeles hometown, and it’s impossible not to smile while watching.

“Gus learning what rainboots are for following our one day of weather in LA,” the This Is Us star joked in her caption on Instagram.

In the video, Gus is wearing a black-and-white striped hoodie, jeans, and blue rain boots on a sunny day. But despite the rain having stopped, there are still puddles to be found — and jumped in!

The cute pitter-patter of his feet splashing in the water on the street is beyond adorable. He’s making the tiniest, most careful movements in the puddles, and it’s wonderfully cute. This is exactly the content we need after the frustrating midterm elections yesterday.

Many fans commented on the sweetness. “We should all do this once in a while ❤️,” one person wrote.

"Just wanted I needed to see today! 😃" another commented. Someone else said, "Omg😍 the sweetest thing!"

“Seeing the world through a little one’s eyes is just the best 😍,” another person said.

Moore, who is also mom to son Ozzie, born in October, encouraged people to vote. The “In Real Life” singer shared a selfie with her “I Voted” sticker, along with the caption: “VOTE. VOTE. VOTE.”

“So much is on the line today for so many,” she continued. “Here’s hoping you make your voice heard and make sure your friends and family do too. 🗳️”

After a stressful Election Day, it can be tempting to sit at home and doomscroll, but Moore is setting the perfect example of taking a break from everything and simply enjoying time with your kids today instead (puddle jumping not required).

