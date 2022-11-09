The Surprising Thing Prince Harry & Gabrielle Union Have in Common

Prince Harry and Gabrielle Union-Wade are both parents of toddlers, but the two famous figures have more in common than their babies’ ages, and it has to do with a place that’s extremely close to their hearts.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, per Romper, Harry’s close friend, Jane Goodall (yep, the Jane Goodall) revealed that the Duke of Sussex “wanted to bring [his son] Archie up in Africa, running barefoot with African children” prior to permanently settling in California with Meghan Markle and their two children.

The sprawling continent was reportedly a potential home he and his wife heavily considered while they were trying to figure out their next move following their departure as senior members of the royal family. Harry has credited Africa, and Botswana specifically, as the place that helped him work through the grief of his mother’s death, as he visited with his father and brother in the aftermath of Princess Diana‘s tragic passing.

Union-Wade is currently traveling across Africa with her own husband, Dwyane Wade, and daughter, Kaavia James, as part of a celebratory trip for her 50th birthday she’s adorably dubbed the “Wade World Tour.” Documenting their journey on her Instagram, the actress shared a touching video of the three Wades being dressed in traditional Kente clothing by Ghanaian village members, writing, “Ghana owes us nothing, but gave us EVERYTHING! @kaaviajames felt right at home.”

She shared another video featuring photos of their time in Namibia, calling the country one of the “Top 3 most beautiful places I’ve ever seen and experienced. A truly stunning and magical place.”

Kaavia celebrated her 4th birthday in Africa just as her mother celebrated her 50th on the continent, and in honor of her big day, Union-Wade shared another video compilation of clips from their travels, writing in the caption, “Watching you turn 4 years old in #SouthAfrica after traveling through 3 other countries throughout Africa has been one of the biggest blessings of our lives. We love you beyond measure baby. @kaaviajames may the ancestors hold you close and guide you the rest of your days.” Related story Prince William Reportedly Offered an ‘11th-Hour Olive Branch’ to Prince Harry Before the Queen's Funeral

The Sussexes and Wades will undoubtedly make their way back to the vibrant, culturally rich continent with their respective families, and given their deep love for the beautiful destination, perhaps they’ll find their parenting dream come true with a future stint of living in Africa for a period long enough to call it “home.”

