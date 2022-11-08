Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Bringing the Heat Spotlight Module

Ryan Reynolds Shared the Funniest Reason Why He’s ‘Hoping’ Baby No. 4 Is a Girl

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Ryan Reynolds attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Red Carpet at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images,) Plus Icon
Ryan Reynolds/ Cindy Ord/Getty Images Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Channing Tatum attends the 22nd Fulfillment Fund Stars Benefit Gala on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jimmy Fallon at the Time 100 Gala. . 23 Apr 2019 Pictured: Jimmy Fallon . Photo credit: Joe Russo / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA404630_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant at 2012 London Olympic Games. 06 Aug 2012 Pictured: Kobe Bryant. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA597728_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Channing Tatum, Ryan Reynolds & Other Celebrity Fathers Who Love Being ‘Girl Dads’ 14 Images

Will Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively finally get a baby boy? The Gossip Girl actress is currently pregnant with the couple’s fourth baby, and they already share daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. So, while a boy might be an exciting change of pace, the Spirited star revealed that he’s actually “kind of hoping” they have another girl.

“I don’t know. We never find out til (the baby is born),” Reynolds told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb yesterday.

“I know girls so I’m sort of kind of hoping that,” he continued, “but I’m ready for whatever happens.”

But the real reason he prefers the quiet pace of girls compared to the chaos of boys? Because he knows how wild it can get firsthand.

“(I come from) all brothers, which is why I speak from experience,” the Deadpool star said, joking, “I love my well-being and my home. I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen.”

He’s not far off! I have three boys, too, and things can get messy, stinky, and downright loud. Of course, little girls aren’t immune from chaos. After all, Reynolds encourages them to sing and say the f-word.

“[Taylor Swift is] like a religion in our house. In fact, I’m not making this up. We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party in, uh, right after this,” Reynolds said in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Sunday.

“It’s Sunday. We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a full dance number set to Midnights,” he continued. “Swear words included. My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the f-bomb in a song.”

Fans thought the couple was definitely having another girl — and that Swift has already revealed the baby’s name. A track on her new Midnights album, “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” features the line: “So long, Daisy May,” which some people think might be a hint. But if what Reynolds’ says is right, they won’t actually know the baby’s sex until his or her birthday.

One thing’s for sure: that baby is going to have the best parents!

Before you go, check out Ryan Reynolds’ very best girl dad moments.

