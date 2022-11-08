Ryan Reynolds Shared the Funniest Reason Why He’s ‘Hoping’ Baby No. 4 Is a Girl

Will Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively finally get a baby boy? The Gossip Girl actress is currently pregnant with the couple’s fourth baby, and they already share daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. So, while a boy might be an exciting change of pace, the Spirited star revealed that he’s actually “kind of hoping” they have another girl.

“I don’t know. We never find out til (the baby is born),” Reynolds told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb yesterday.

“I know girls so I’m sort of kind of hoping that,” he continued, “but I’m ready for whatever happens.”

But the real reason he prefers the quiet pace of girls compared to the chaos of boys? Because he knows how wild it can get firsthand.

“(I come from) all brothers, which is why I speak from experience,” the Deadpool star said, joking, “I love my well-being and my home. I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen.”

He’s not far off! I have three boys, too, and things can get messy, stinky, and downright loud. Of course, little girls aren’t immune from chaos. After all, Reynolds encourages them to sing and say the f-word. Related story Ryan Reynolds Admits He Lets His Daughters Drop the F-Bomb — But Only During Taylor Swift Songs

“[Taylor Swift is] like a religion in our house. In fact, I’m not making this up. We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party in, uh, right after this,” Reynolds said in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on Sunday.

“It’s Sunday. We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a full dance number set to Midnights,” he continued. “Swear words included. My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the f-bomb in a song.”

Fans thought the couple was definitely having another girl — and that Swift has already revealed the baby’s name. A track on her new Midnights album, “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” features the line: “So long, Daisy May,” which some people think might be a hint. But if what Reynolds’ says is right, they won’t actually know the baby’s sex until his or her birthday.

One thing’s for sure: that baby is going to have the best parents!

