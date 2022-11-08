Hilary Duff Had the Perfect Parenting Tip for Ashley Tisdale When She Felt Sad About Her Daughter Growing Up

Hilary Duff has a very simple solution to a common parenting struggle, and she recently shared it with her mom friend Ashley Tisdale.

It goes like this: if you’re sad about your baby growing up, just have another one!

The Young & Hungry executive producer shared a new update about her 19-month-old daughter Jupiter Iris, who she shares with husband Christopher French. The toddler is reading a book and counting in an adorable new video on Instagram as Tisdale cheers for her.

In the next video, Jupiter is dressed in a pink sweater and boots as she walks the family dog, Sushi, all by herself. “What a great job walking the puppy!” Tisdale says.

When the dog stops to sniff at the fence, Tisdale instructs her daughter: “Say, ‘Go Sushi!’”

Then Jupiter points her little finger and says, “Go!” After they start walking again, Tisdale says, “Aw, you’re so good at it!” Jupiter simply answers, “Yeah.” Related story Molly Bernard & Hannah Lieberman Are Expecting Baby No. 1 & Bestie Hilary Duff Praises The Couple

She’s adorable and acting like a preteen already! Understandably, the High School Musical star is a little sad about it.

“This chick is counting and now walking her pups 🥺,” Tisdale wrote in her caption. “She’s growing up so fast.” It’s hard not to be a little teary at the major milestones your kids hit, but luckily, Duff came through with the best advice.

“Have another 🫶🏻☺️☺️,” the How I Met Your Father star commented on the post.

Duff is a mom of 3 — she shares Banks, 4, and Mae, 1, with husband Matthew Koma, and Luca, 10, with ex Mike Comrie — so she knows what she’s talking about! Having another baby means you’ll get to experience the sweet newborn stage once again. Plus, you’ll be too busy to get sad at every little milestone your kids make as they grow up, so it’s a win-win.

The Younger star isn’t shy about giving her friends advice. In a July appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Duff shared her go-to advice that she gives to new parents.

“I think the biggest advice I would always give would just be like, don’t get fooled by the first two weeks ‘cause you have an angel baby,” she told host Kelly Clarkson. “They haven’t woken up yet.”

Singer and actress, @ashleytisdale, opened up with us about how motherhood particularly caused her to reckon with her own mental health and prioritize some much-needed self-care. 💕(🖊@ErikaJanes1) https://t.co/cUsYqbS49M — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 26, 2022

“You have those friends who are like, ‘This baby is sleeping through the night, oh my god…” she went on to say. “And I’m like, they don’t know that they’ve entered the world yet. Just wait two weeks,” she said, while waving a finger, like “not so fast.”

Of course, she’s also a super supportive mom friend, too. When Mandy Moore was pregnant with her second son, Ozzie, Duff attended the baby shower. Then she commented on Moore’s Instagram post: “Sweet Mandy! Another boy lucky beyond to call you mama!”

“Loved celebrating you and the new Goldsmith babe last week with delicious food and good company,” she continued. “Your smile is contagious and you were/(kinda always) glowing bright!”

Duff also prioritizes her mom group of friends. In July, she went on a weekend getaway with a bunch of women, including Tisdale and Meghan Trainor.

“Moms weekend away!” Tisdale captioned the photo. “I love being surrounded by these ladies. What an amazing group of women to journey through this mom-hood together! So grateful for this trip ❤️.”

Duff shared the same picture, writing, “Just a couple of moms on a good night sleep …… love you girls thanks for the unwind/recharge we missed you @mandymooremm.”

So far, Tisdale hasn’t responded to Duff’s comment to have another baby, so only time will tell. Fingers crossed!

Some of our favorite famous parents are authors, too! Check out these celeb-authored kids’ books.