Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets Heart Eyes from Her Daddy Dwyane Wade in Sweet New Birthday Video

Kaavia James celebrated her 4th birthday (!!) yesterday, and the greatest gift she has is something she didn’t have to open: the love of her family. Kaavia’s mom Gabrielle Union often posts heartfelt and hilarious things about her Shady Baby, but we can’t get enough of the love Dwyane Wade has for his little girl in a new video. He is giving her heart eyes as she blows out the candle, and it’s such a beautiful thing to see!

“Happiest of birthdays to my little brown girl with a soul wise beyond her years and a brain and spirit that is so open and free you inspire literally everyone around you,” the Truth Be Told actress gushed about Kaavia on Instagram yesterday. She is currently in South Africa with her daughter and her husband, Wade.

“Watching you turn 4 years old in #SouthAfrica after traveling through 3 other countries throughout Africa has been one of the biggest blessings of our lives,” Union continued. “We love you beyond measure baby. @kaaviajames may the ancestors hold you close and guide you the rest of your days. 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 🎉🎂🎈 HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!”

The video is a montage of their time in South Africa, with Kaavia dancing, enjoying the weather, smiling while meeting new people, and simply living her best life in a beautiful place. The end is our favorite part. The former NBA player lights a candle on Kaavia’s cake, and she is staring intently at it, ready to make a wish and eat some sugar. After the candle is lit, though, Wade turns to gaze lovingly on his youngest daughter. She’s looking at the cake, but he only has eyes for his little girl. He simply adores her, with a grin on his face, and we are so in love.

“My baby,” Wade commented on the sweet video. His son Zaire, 20, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, commented, “🤎.”

Many other people wrote to wish Kaavia a happy birthday, including singer Monica, who wrote, "Happy Birthday @kaaviajames we all celebrate you ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles, commented, “Happy Birthday beautiful Kaavia ❤️🎂.”

.@itsgabrielleu's daughter Kaavia is feeling every emotion in this compilation video of their trip to Namibia! https://t.co/WzhrQQtyzz — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 6, 2022

“This video is everything ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday beautiful soul! We love watching you grow into an amazing human!” another person said.

Wade is also dad to daughter Zaya, 15, with Funches. Recently, he spoke out against her allegations that he’s trying to “profit” from their daughter’s “name and gender change.”

“Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame,” he wrote on Instagram. “While I’m on a life-changing trip in our motherland, Africa, I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15-year-old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.”

Dwyane Wade addresses his ex-wife's allegations that he's exploiting his daughter's name change. https://t.co/LmV4giL8Ly — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 3, 2022

“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find[s] ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” he continued, adding, “Siohvaughn has decided to pretty much be an absent parent to Zaya ALL ON HER OWN. As men, we get a bad rep for not showing up and being absentee fathers, well that’s not the case here because I’m ten toes down and I’m still going through the BS!”

It’s obvious how much Wade loves his children, and they are all lucky to have him as their fierce advocator and protector!

