Andy Cohen Is a Proud Dad Showing off His Hair Skills With Baby Lucy

Babies aren’t known for their patience — or ability to sit still — so even getting them dressed is an accomplishment. But Andy Cohen recently went one step further and did his 6-month-old daughter Lucy’s hair, and she is just too cute for words!

In a new Instagram video, the Watch What Happens Live host shared his latest accomplishment: putting Lucy’s hair in a ponytail.

“I’m feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo,” he says in the video, referencing the style that looks just like the little girl from The Flinstones. “It’s so easy to do, and it’s fashion!”

“With the bow? It’s really good!” he continues, while admiring his handiwork. Lucy is staring at the camera too, eyes wide and mouth open as she stares at herself. She looks good and she knows it!

“I mean, I know this is the oldest hairdo in time, but this is going to be fun doing her hair,” he adds.

The Bravo TV host, who is also dad to son Ben, 3, captioned the cute video, “Pebbles!” And people were in love. Related story Andy Cohen Reveals His Biggest Parenting Struggle as a Dad of Two

Amy Sedaris commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton commented, “Remember back in the day when we all wore the side pony ? Counting the days for that coiff on baby Lucy.” A former Orange County Housewife Kelly Leventhal wrote, “What a doll !! Beautiful.”

“Aww I want to hug little Pebbles.🙏🥰💕💕💕💕💕😇” Kathy Hilton wrote, and Paris Hilton left a, “😍.”

“Andy I love you! Such an amazing example of what a daddy of girls should be! Keep on keeping on!! ❤️❤️❤️,” another wrote.

Cohen also shared an update about Ben on his Instagram Stories this morning. You can hear Ben talking in the background as Cohen holds Frozen Legos to the camera.

“It’s Election Day, but we’re trying to put back together this Elsa Lego home, and we’re having a very difficult time,” Cohen says.

Ben chimes in with the cutest voice, telling his dad, “It’s nine angles, and five sides.”

Cohen responds, “OK.”

“So, but it’s very pretty, isn’t it? Don’t you love Elsa?” he asks.

“No! We have to keep building it,” Ben responds, then peeks his head at the camera. He is determined to get this done, and it’s adorable! Cohen interrupts him again to show Olaf, and Ben responds, “He is so so cute! He is so happy and frozen,” which makes Cohen smile.

He seems to do so well bonding with each of his kids, something he recently revealed was his biggest parenting struggle.

“Just when I think I’ve had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I’m here,” he told PEOPLE last week. “It’s just about juggling time management with the two of them.”

Doing hair and building Legos? It sounds like he’s got it all under control!

