Rebel Wilson Is a New Mom — & Her Shocking Birth Announcement Is Taking the Internet by Storm

This Monday, we got some shocking news no one expected: Rebel Wilson welcomed a daughter this past week!

On Nov 7, the Pitch Perfect star shared a photo that truly rocked the internet, taking everyone by surprise. Wilson uploaded the heartwarming photo with the caption, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

She added, “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗”

In the photo, we see Wilson’s little miracle named Royce Lillian looking so small and adorable in a pastel pink onesie, and unicorn socks. Fans and friends from all over are not only completely blown away by the unexpected news, but can’t get over how adorable little Royce is, saying, “congrats 💞💞💞 so happy for you, you’re going to be an incredible mom. welcome to the world sweet roycie!” and “Congratulations! So beautiful.”

This is The Hustle star’s first child, born this past week via a loving surrogate whom Wilson thanked personally in her shocking post.

In recent years, Wilson talked about her health journey and how it was inspired by her desire to become a mom. Back in 2019, Wilson talked to People about how she was told to lose weight by her fertility doctor. “He looked me up and down and said, ‘You’d do much better if you were healthier,’” she said. I was taken aback. I thought, ‘Oh God, this guy’s so rude.’ He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It’s almost like I didn’t think of my own needs. I thought of a future child’s needs that really inspired me to get healthier.” Related story Rebel Wilson Says Her Team Wanted Her to Stay the 'Funny Fat Girl' & Not Lose Weight

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who kept the baby news a secret.

