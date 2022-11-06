Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is Feeling Every Adorable Emotion During Their Wonderous Trip to Namibia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James is all about having the time of her life, and at only three years old, she’s seen so much of the world already. The ever-so-expressive kiddo is letting people in on every emotion she’s feeling during the family trip to Namibia, and it’s too sweet (and funny) to miss.

On Nov 4, Kaavia’s Instagram page posted an adorable video of her and the whole family having the time of their lives during their transcendent trip to Namibia. She posted it with the caption, “Shirley said “Kaav meet me at the slides!” I said “Gurrllll I’m at the Red Dunes in #namibia Don’t sleep on Namibia y’all 🇳🇦#WadeWorldTour2022 🌍 edition.”

In the compilation video, we see Kaavia holding her mama’s hand as they and papa Dwyane Wade walk around the stunning dessert, followed by a darling snapshot of Kaavia holding her papa’s finger. Next, we get snapshots of everyone posing near a sign that says “Dune 45” and a little family snapshot of the three of them looking so happy!

Then we see an absolutely adorable video of Kaavia nodding off in the car, ending the super-sweet video with a funny note!

The family has been uploading different updates of their amazing trip, and as Kaavia said, we won’t be sleeping on Namibia with our next travel plans!

Union and Wade welcomed their three-year-old daughter Kaavia James via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 8.

Related story Gabrielle Union Celebrated Turning 50 By Strutting Her Gorgeous Curves in a Sheer Gown

In a previous interview with the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast back in 2021, Union talked about what it means to be a parent. She said, “Understand that you are never gonna be their parent, but you can be a consistent, loving, compassionate adult in their life that they can always count on.”

The Bring It On star added, “And you need to be the sanctuary in the storm.”

You Got Anything Stronger? by Gabrielle Union

Image: Dey Street Books Dey Street Books.

With her 2021 memoir You Got Anything Stronger?, Gabrielle Union uncorks some hard truths about her life and experiences over the course of a decades-long career in Hollywood. The actress goes deep on her fertility struggle, her marriage to Dwyane Wade, and her work in front of the camera. Pair this book with a glass of red wine, and you have yourself a night.

You Got Anything Stronger? $14.79, originally $27.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, see this slideshow of Gabrielle Union’s best mom moments!