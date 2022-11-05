Brittany Mahomes’ New & Heartwarming Photos Remind Everyone How ‘Thankful’ She Is to Be Sterling’s Mama  

It seems like any day now, the Mahomes will be welcoming their second child into their loving family. But Brittany Mahomes is making sure she and Patrick Mahomes‘ daughter Sterling Skye is feeling all the love and adoration ahead of her becoming a big sister to a baby brother!

On Nov 4, Brittany shared a series of heartwarming photos of her and her sassy daughter Sterling from their Baby #2 photoshoot/party. Brittany shared the super-sweet photos with the caption, “As we embark on the last several weeks of this baby girl being my only child, I can only think of how thankful I am to be her mama! Sterling Skye, you have taught me so much about life. Peace, patience, to be present and truly only spend your time on what matters! You my girl are my everything & I will never take this life with you for granted!”

The businesswoman added, “I can not wait for you to be the best big sister but also soaking in every last second with just you ster girl🥰✨🤍 #yesicriedtypingthis #emotionsarebrewing🤣.”

In the first photo, we see Brittany in a stunning white maternity dress giving her expressive and adorable daughter Sterling Skye on the cheek, followed by a snapshot of Sterling in an adorable knitted pair of overalls that say “big sister.”

We see more heartwarming pics of Sterling and Brittany playing with one another, along with super-sweet photos of Sterling looking up in her “big sister” ensemble. We then end the set of photos with Sterling crawling through a tunnel-like structure, looking so happy and full of wonder. Related story Brittany Mahomes Looks So Proud of Patrick’s New Career Milestone As They Rock Matching Outfits & Dazzling Smiles

The Mahomes have been together since high school and married back on March 12, 2022, in Hawaii. They share one daughter named Sterling Skye, 1, and are expecting a baby boy.

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called Sterling her “motivation,” saying, “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up.”

