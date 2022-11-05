Ashlee Simpson’s Son Ziggy Blu Seems to Have His Mother’s Musical Talent in This Adorable Video

Ashlee Simpson never misses a beat when updating fans about her adorable family, from school-based milestones to super-sweet visits with their grandma. And this new update on her and Evan Ross’ son Ziggy Blu shows their little one may be just like his superstar parents.

On Nov 3, Simpson shared a darling video of her youngest son Ziggy Blu to her Instagram story with the caption, “Ziggy/ Just being so cute at Gigi’s house” and she tagged her mom @tinasimpsonofficial. See a little photo of the super-sweet video below:

Ashlee Simpson’s Instagram story.

As you can see in the photo of the adorable video, we see Ziggy Blu exercising his musical genes by trying his hand at the drums (and for 3 years old, he definitely has that Simpson and Ross talent gene!)

Now, Ross and Simpson’s daughter Jagger has already made her debut in modeling and fashion at only six years old, and now Ziggy Blu seems to have an affinity with music. We already knew coolness ran in their genes, and it seems talent is just as abundant.

Simpson has three children total, with her eldest son Bronx at 13, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband Pete Wentz. Simpson started dating Ross in mid-2013, eventually marrying in Aug. 2014 and welcoming two children named Jagger, 7, and Ziggy Blu, 2.

"He's got a real sweet personality so he's a real hit," the "La La" singer said back in 2021 with People. "Jagger loves to entertain him. She likes to sing and dance for him."

