Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Bringing the Heat Spotlight Module

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Zooey Deschanel’s Kids Think ‘Elf’ Is Too ‘Scary’ Because They Are So Worried About Santa

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 07: Zooey Deschanel attends the "Dreamin' Wild" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 07, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage) Plus Icon
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt/John Shearer/Invision/AP
Celebrity Exes Who Are Getting Divorce & Co-Parenting Right 42 Images

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — time to get the holiday decorations out, make some hot cocoa, and sit down to your annual re-watching of Elf. But one family who probably won’t be doing that this year? Elf star Zooey Deschanel and her kids, Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7, who she shares with ex Jacob Pechenik. The reason they’ll be skipping on this beloved Will Ferrell-led comedy – co-starring their mom, no less — is actually so cute.

“I think they’re a little young for it,” Deschanel told Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily yesterday, after revealing that her kids watched the 2003 movie for the first time last year. “They still usually only watch animated movies. But it was a little scary for them.”

But, wait … Elf? Scary? As a refresher, this is a movie about Buddy the Elf, an orphaned human who crawled into Santa’s bag on Christmas Eve as a baby and was raised by elves in the North Pole. He set out one day to meet his dad in New York, hilariously buying him women’s lingerie for a present, making the world’s grossest spaghetti, and helping New Yorkers find tons of holiday cheer in the meantime. So, how could that be scary?

According to the New Girl star, the kids were too worried about Santa to enjoy it.

“It sounds weird because it’s not a scary movie,” she said while laughing. “But it was a little bit scary for them … the suspense of [Santa’s] sleigh going down.”

That is so adorable! Poor kids — they don’t like seeing Santa struggle, and their sensitivity proves they have hearts of gold.

The actress, who is currently dating Jonathan Scott, also talked about whether her kids might be interested in acting one day.

“It’s hard to say. My son likes to make up dinosaur movies all the time and make up songs, and my daughter does too. So they both kind of like to make up stuff,” Deschanel said, adding that it could be just “childhood creativity.”

“We’ll see,” she added.

Over the summer, Deschanel and Scott took the kids on a family vacation to Wyoming.

 “A week in the Wild West with my herd 🦌✨,” she captioned the cute photo.

They are blended family goals and seem to be having a lot of fun together — as long as they keep to things that aren’t “scary” … like Elf.

Even when you’re famous, Mom Guilt is a thing, as these celebrity moms show.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad