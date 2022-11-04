Zooey Deschanel’s Kids Think ‘Elf’ Is Too ‘Scary’ Because They Are So Worried About Santa

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — time to get the holiday decorations out, make some hot cocoa, and sit down to your annual re-watching of Elf. But one family who probably won’t be doing that this year? Elf star Zooey Deschanel and her kids, Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7, who she shares with ex Jacob Pechenik. The reason they’ll be skipping on this beloved Will Ferrell-led comedy – co-starring their mom, no less — is actually so cute.

“I think they’re a little young for it,” Deschanel told Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily yesterday, after revealing that her kids watched the 2003 movie for the first time last year. “They still usually only watch animated movies. But it was a little scary for them.”

But, wait … Elf? Scary? As a refresher, this is a movie about Buddy the Elf, an orphaned human who crawled into Santa’s bag on Christmas Eve as a baby and was raised by elves in the North Pole. He set out one day to meet his dad in New York, hilariously buying him women’s lingerie for a present, making the world’s grossest spaghetti, and helping New Yorkers find tons of holiday cheer in the meantime. So, how could that be scary?

According to the New Girl star, the kids were too worried about Santa to enjoy it.

“It sounds weird because it’s not a scary movie,” she said while laughing. “But it was a little bit scary for them … the suspense of [Santa’s] sleigh going down.”

That is so adorable! Poor kids — they don’t like seeing Santa struggle, and their sensitivity proves they have hearts of gold. Related story Coco Austin Is With Daughter Chanel ‘All Day’ — So We Totally Get Why She and Ice-T Don't Want More Kids

The actress, who is currently dating Jonathan Scott, also talked about whether her kids might be interested in acting one day.

“It’s hard to say. My son likes to make up dinosaur movies all the time and make up songs, and my daughter does too. So they both kind of like to make up stuff,” Deschanel said, adding that it could be just “childhood creativity.”

“We’ll see,” she added.

Over the summer, Deschanel and Scott took the kids on a family vacation to Wyoming.

“A week in the Wild West with my herd 🦌✨,” she captioned the cute photo.

They are blended family goals and seem to be having a lot of fun together — as long as they keep to things that aren’t “scary” … like Elf.

Even when you’re famous, Mom Guilt is a thing, as these celebrity moms show.