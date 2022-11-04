Molly Bernard & Hannah Lieberman Are Expecting Baby No. 1 & Bestie Hilary Duff Praises The Couple

Molly Bernard is pregnant with her first baby (yay!), and she shared the sweetest announcement on Instagram yesterday. The Younger actress posed in overalls in a field to show off her growing baby bump, and she wrote a heartwarming tribute to wife Hannah Lieberman.

“Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby!” she wrote. “We couldn’t be more excited to start our parenthood journey!”

She shared several pictures in the announcement, including one in a form-fitting striped dress cradling her bump and some with Lieberman. Many of her famous friends commented on the announcement, including bestie Hilary Duff, who starred in Younger with Bernard.

“Molly + Hannah 2 of the most kind hearted, smart, evolved people I am lucky to know!” Duff said. “Can’t wait to meet this little one!!!!”

Mandy Moore also commented, “So thrilled for you three!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Bernard often hangs out with Duff and her kids. Last year on Duff's daughter Banks' third birthday, she shared a picture of herself dancing with the little girl at her wedding.

“HAPPY THIRD BIRTHDAY TO MY BEST FRIEND BANKS!” Bernard wrote. “You’re my idol in spirit, fashion, dancing, humor, and off the charts weirdness. I love you so much and I love being your godmommy 🎉✨💕”

Bernard also used her pregnancy announcement to give a platform to LGBTQ+ voices and reproductive freedom.

“Creating a queer family in a world where lgbtq+ rights are constantly under threat is a daunting task,” the Chicago Med star wrote. “Loving Hannah has been one of the most profound highlights of my life and I am honored I get to be a parent with her. Because I am who I am I’d like to say the following: pregnancy is a choice, no one should be forced by law to do this.”

She continued, “And please — I urge you to vote for the people in this midterm election who will protect our right to be a family, not threaten to obliterate it.”

She also shared a picture with a powerful quote from writer Maggie Nelson, which said, “Never in my life have I felt more pro-choice than when I was pregnant. And never in my life have I understood more thoroughly, and been more excited about, a life that began at conception. Feminists may never make a bumper sticker that says IT’S A CHOICE AND A CHILD, but of course that’s what it is, and we know it. We’re not idiots; we understand the stakes. Sometimes we choose death.”

It’s deeply powerful. As mothers, we understand intimately how precious life and pregnancy is — but we also know more than anyone that no one should have motherhood forced upon them. It’s so beautiful that Bernard’s pregnancy is a chance to celebrate LGBTQ+ relationships, reproductive rights, the power of voting, and the amazing strength of female friendships at the same time! Her new baby will be lucky indeed!

