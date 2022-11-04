Bindi Irwin’s Adorable New Video of Daughter Grace Proves She’s a Daddy’s Girl

There’s no denying that Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace has a close relationship with her mama, but she seems to be a true Daddy’s girl at heart. The 19-month-old cutie pie seems to light up whenever her dad Chandler Powell is around, especially in this new adorable video. The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star captured a special moment between the daddy and daughter on video, and we’re playing it on repeat going into the weekend!

Beautiful Grace is beaming in this joyful video posted to Instagram today. In it, Powell lifts her up in the air in slow motion, as her curls bounce and her eyes light up with a smile. The video is set to Rachel Platten’s “Better Place,” and it’s the most adorable thing.

Irwin wrote a heartfelt caption to her husband on the video. “Watching my husband become a Dad has been one of the best gifts life has given me,” the Australia Zoo conservationist wrote, and aww! It’s so sweet.

“Our little family really is the greatest gift❤️ I love you,” he responded.

Others commented how much the brown-eyed girl looks like Powell. “She looks like her daddy ❤️what a beautiful family you have.❤️” one person wrote.

Another said, "What a blessing, there's much more to come, enjoy every second ❤️."

Someone else pointed out that the late Steve Irwin would be so proud. “Beautiful family ❤️,” they wrote. “I love how close all of you are … your Dad would be so proud of all of you … many blessings ❤️.”

Of course, Irwin was a Daddy’s Girl herself, so it’s no wonder that Grace is too. On the 16th anniversary of the Crocodile Hunter’s death in September, Irwin shared a sweet throwback picture of her and her dad.

“Grandpa Crocodile,” she wrote, referring to the nickname she uses with Grace. “I know you would’ve been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace.”

It’s awesome to see Grace growing up close to her dad just like Irwin did.

