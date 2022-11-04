Kourtney Kardashian Admits That Her Busy Schedule Has Her Feeling All the Mom Guilt

Kourtney Kardashian may live a lavish life, but it isn’t free of mom guilt.

The 43-year-old mother of three (plus three stepkids) shared a glimpse of her and husband Travis Barker‘s busy schedules in a recent episode of The Kardashians, explaining, “Travis and I are going to Milan to do our fittings for our wedding, and our wedding weekend,” ahead of their May 2022 Portifino, Italy nuptials. She added, “This is also the longest time period that me and Travis are leaving our kids.”

She continued to share their hectic itinerary, explaining, “From Milan, we go to New York for the Met, and then we finally get to come home to our kids.” Kourtney explained that she and Barker are both reluctant to spend so much time apart from their brood of six, saying, “We’re both really similar and get this guilty feeling, but we shorten it up as much as we can.”

.@kourtneykardash's pregnancy journey is a reminder that everyone's experience is different and should be met with kindness and compassion. https://t.co/nMALvsdmXr — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 4, 2022

Kourtney’s guilt is likely amplified by harsh comments from keyboard warriors, including one who recently accused her of not spending enough time with her kids. They wrote under one of her Instagram posts, “Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????” She wrote back, “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.”

The Poosh and Lemme founder has always made it a priority to be present with her children, notably taking a step back from her involvement in Keeping Up With the Kardashians to spend “more time as a mom.”

In response to another troll’s recent comment that read “Kim works harder than you always has always will,” Kourtney made it clear where she stands yet again, writing, “working will never be my top priority 🤪🤪🤪 (my kids and husband will always be!) and I am not apologizing for being me.”

The eldest Kardashian sister shares three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex-partner Scott Disick, and three stepkids, Atiana, 23, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 16, with Barker from his first marriage to Shanna Moakler.

