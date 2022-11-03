Mandy Moore Shares Cute Update About Her ‘Delicious Nugget’ Ozzie

Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett has already been in the world for two weeks, and his mama Mandy Moore shared the cutest update about the newborn. The This Is Us star, who shares Ozzie and August “Gus” Harrison, 20 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith, shared a new mirror selfie with her little sweetie, and we just want to eat him up.

“Time is flying!!” Moore wrote in the caption on Instagram along with a photo of the baby (and his tiny toes!). “Two weeks with this delicious nugget.”

She also shared a cute update about the infant. “Someone is a voracious eater and already a pound above their birth weight,” the “In Real Life” singer said, adding a few cute hashtags: “#ozziegoldsmith #sorryyoudonthaveacleverhashtaglikeyourbro.”

Aww, what a little cutie! The baby boy cuddled his mama in the photo, dressed in a white outfit covered in brown bears. He was tucked in neatly in Moore’s arms, with his brown-haired head resting under Moore’s chin. She took a selfie in the mirror, dressed in a cozy brown outfit, as she gives the camera a small smile. It looks like pure bliss. She’s soaking up all the snuggles (and smelling that sweet baby head!), and we can’t get enough.

Moore’s mom bestie Hilary Duff like the post, and her A Walk To Remember co-star Shane West commented, “❤️❤️.”

"I'm sooooo jealous… being 4 weeks (or less) away from snuggling my own new baby," one person wrote. "You look so happy with your nugget. So happy for you and your family. ❤️❤️"

“Oh so so so so cute – just beautiful I miss my boy being a bubba 🍼🍼🤍,” another said. One person commented, “You look terrific! Ahhh the smell and feel of a newborn 💙.”

Also, fans came up with a cute hashtag. #ThisIsOz, which goes perfectly with #ThisIsGus, the hashtag she uses for her eldest son.

Moore announced Ozzie’s birth on Instagram on Oct. 22, 2022 with black-and-white photos.

“Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” she wrote, adding, “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓”

Duff commented on the post, “Mandy looking like a goddess with that new bundle🥹🥹🥹✨ party of four.”

She really does look like a goddess, and you can tell she’s enjoying every second as a mom of two (even with that voracious eater!).

