Coco Austin Is With Daughter Chanel ‘All Day’ — So We Totally Get Why She and Ice-T Don’t Want More Kids

Coco Austin is done having kids. She is mom to the beautiful Chanel Nicole Marrow, 6, with husband Ice-T, and she is perfectly happy with that. To each mom their own, but as someone with three kids myself, I wonder how she’s so sure (won’t she miss out on all that lovely sibling love?). But her reason is actually super relatable.

While dressed up in sexy vampire costumes at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party, the actor and model told Us Weekly, “Nah. We’re one and done. One and done,” about the possibility of more kids. Ice-T added that Coco originally didn’t want kids, but decided to have just one. “Coco didn’t really want to have babies and then when she hit 35, she got the bug,” he said. “She’s like ‘I gotta do it.’ And so, we had the baby.”

Ice-T, who is also dad to Letesha Marrow, 46, with Adrienne Marrow, and Tracy Marrow Jr., 30, with Darlene Ortiz, revealed the real reason for Coco’s no-more-kids decision. “She just loves to stay next to Coco,” he told Us Weekly about Chanel. “She’s attached to Coco all day. We don’t have any nannies or anything, so Coco’s been with her 24/7.”

Gosh, now I know why Coco is done — I would be too if I was with my kids all day! Parents need a break, whether that comes from school or sports or playdates or even a nanny for a couple hours. Poor Coco, it’s hard work being your child’s best friend, so I totally feel for her.

Chanel also wants to be just like her mama. “She wants to wear heels — she thinks it’s cool, everything that I do. Now she’s obsessed with blonde hair,” Coco told the outlet. “I’m going back to blonde next week. I’ve been pink for nine months. And I’m going back to blonde. She’s like, ‘Oh, thank God!’ She’s like, ‘When can I change my hair color blonde?’ and I was like, ‘Your hair color is beautiful. I don’t know why you don’t like your hair color.’”

Another reason Coco might not want more kids is because of the internet backlash she gets for doing literally anything. Back in May, Coco shared a photo of her and Ice-T shopping, with Chanel riding in a stroller. People were weirdly angry at the mom, telling her to let Chanel “grow up” among other rude, judgy things. She’s also been attacked for extended breastfeeding Chanel when she was 5, and for letting Chanel have fake nails.

In Sept. 2021, Ice-T addressed some of this backlash on The View. “Rule one on the internet: do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” he said. “Worry about the people who walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with…..Everybody parents differently. I say every house has its own constitution. We’re doing okay. Our baby’s OK.”

There’s nothing wrong with being one and done, so more power to Coco for knowing what she wants and following through with it! Plus, this just gives her more time to spoil Chanel.

