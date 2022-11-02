Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Combine Blended Family With Blended Coffee on a Dunkin Run With the Kids

Proving America really does run on Dunkin, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a family coffee run at the nationwide java joint with two of their kids in Los Angeles this past weekend.

Lopez’s son Max, 14, and Affleck’s son Samuel, 10, accompanied their parents on the outing. Affleck sweetly walked side-by-side with his son, holding his hand, and Max looked to be a typical teen with his attention on his smartphone as he walked behind the other three — see the photos HERE.

The newlyweds donned their best fall threads, JLo in a casual chic ‘fit comprised of white sweatpants, a white cropped tee, a chunky knit gray cardigan, stone-colored high-top sneakers, a suede saddlebag purse, and a pair of her signature aviators. Affleck rocked a monochromatic navy look with stylish Nike sneakers and a pair of aviators as well.

And if you’re curious as to what Jenny from the Block orders from Dunkin, the entertainment mogul appeared to be carrying an iced matcha latte and an iced latte with whipped cream. Her Hollywood hubby looked to keep things simple with an iced coffee and a bag of treats.

The blended family seems to get on quite well, with Affleck accompanying his daughter Seraphina, 13, and Lopez’s daughter, Emme, 14, on a shopping trip for Halloween costumes last month. The dad of five was recently spotted with Emme on a trip to visit Lopez on the set of her upcoming film, Atlas, as well. A source told Hollywood Life, “[Affleck is] very zeroed in on being the best family man. It’s a role he loves.”

The couple, who tied the knot in July, share three children from Affleck’s previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and two kids from Lopez’s previous marriage to Marc Anthony, twins Emme and Max, 14. Related story All the Sweet & Spooky Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes You May Have Missed

