Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Bringing the Heat Spotlight Module

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Michelle Williams Welcomes Baby Number 3 — Her Second With Husband Thomas Kail

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Robert De Niro. EVENT January 19, 2020. 19 Jan 2020 Pictured: Thomas Kail,Michelle Williams. Photo credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA589052_099.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Plus Icon
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams/AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) J.J. Watt and Kealia Watt attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Scott McCreery (L) and Gabi McCreery attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
All the Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2022 52 Images

Michelle Williams is glowing after giving birth to baby number 3!

The Fabelmans star recently went on a walk with her newborn baby in a carrier with husband Thomas Kail by her side, both of whom were smiling for paparazzi pictures obtained by Daily Mail. Williams, who has not confirmed the baby news yet, is already mom to son Hart, born in 2020, with Kail, and daughter Matilda Ledger, 17, who she shares with the late Heath Ledger.

The Dawson’s Creek alum also shared a kiss with her husband as their toddler played with a red toy car next to them. It’s such a sweet moment!

In May, Williams confirmed she was expecting a baby this fall in an interview with Variety.

“It’s totally joyous,” the Fosse/Verdon star told the outlet about the pregnancy news with her husband, who directed Hamilton. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

In the same interview, she revealed what it was like to give birth during the coronavirus lockdown. “It was a reminder that life goes on,” Williams told Variety. “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

She added, “The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones,” says Williams. “Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.”

Williams showed off her baby bump at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival dressed in Chanel Haute Couture, where she looked absolutely beautiful. She and Kail seem over-the-moon after welcoming their baby, and we are so happy for them.

Congrats to the new family of five!

SheKnows spoke exclusively to the celebs we love to get the dirt on the inspiration behind their baby name choices!

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad