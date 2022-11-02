Michelle Williams Welcomes Baby Number 3 — Her Second With Husband Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams is glowing after giving birth to baby number 3!

The Fabelmans star recently went on a walk with her newborn baby in a carrier with husband Thomas Kail by her side, both of whom were smiling for paparazzi pictures obtained by Daily Mail. Williams, who has not confirmed the baby news yet, is already mom to son Hart, born in 2020, with Kail, and daughter Matilda Ledger, 17, who she shares with the late Heath Ledger.

The Dawson’s Creek alum also shared a kiss with her husband as their toddler played with a red toy car next to them. It’s such a sweet moment!

Michelle Williams looked stunning with her growing baby bump on the Cannes film festival red carpet. https://t.co/MaKuDE4dap — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 28, 2022

In May, Williams confirmed she was expecting a baby this fall in an interview with Variety.

“It’s totally joyous,” the Fosse/Verdon star told the outlet about the pregnancy news with her husband, who directed Hamilton. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

In the same interview, she revealed what it was like to give birth during the coronavirus lockdown. “It was a reminder that life goes on,” Williams told Variety. “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

She added, “The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones,” says Williams. “Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.”

Williams showed off her baby bump at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival dressed in Chanel Haute Couture, where she looked absolutely beautiful. She and Kail seem over-the-moon after welcoming their baby, and we are so happy for them.

