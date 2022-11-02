David & Victoria Beckham’s Kids Join Them on the Red Carpet & Harper Looks So Grown Up!

Harper Seven Beckham is just 11, but she already looks so grown up! She went to the blue carpet premiere of Save Our Squad With David Beckham yesterday to support her dad David Beckham, and she looked so cute standing next to her older brother Romeo Beckham, 20.

The Beckham kids got all dressed up to celebrate their dad’s new Disney+ series, with Harper wearing a blue sweater and white pants, Romeo dressed in jeans with a brown leather jacket, and Cruz Beckham, 17, in a white zip-up jacket and black pants. The kids smiled for photos with their dad, who looked dapper in a grey suit with red flower on the collar. Their mom, Victoria Beckham, dressed in an elegant all black ensemble. The couple’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, were not in attendance.

The fashion designer posted about the event on Instagram yesterday, writing how “proud” she is of her husband.

“I couldn’t be prouder tonight of @DavidBeckham and his INCREDIBLE @studio99 team,” Victoria said. “I was totally blown away and emotional this evening watching the screening of #SaveOurSquad.”

The show, which premieres on Disney+ on Nov. 9, follows David as he returns to the Echo Premier League in East London where his soccer journey began to help save an under-14s grassroots group Westward Boys from relegation.

"From heroics to heartbreak, failure to redemption, the experiences that Westward Boys, their coaches and their families will go through over the course of the season, are ones they'll never forget," stated the official logline.

The Westward Boys were also in attendance at the premiere. David shared a photo of them, writing on Instagram: “An incredibly special evening at the #SaveOurSquad screening in Leicester Square tonight. Great to see the @westwardboysfc again.”

Harper seemed especially proud of her dad, as she was beaming in the photos. The two have a close relationship that is often filled with laughter. Back in August, David took Harper to The Weeknd concert, posting about how he embarrassed her.

“I know I posted one video but our little girl is so cute I had to post another cause she is mocking the dad dance whilst being so cute @victoriabeckham 😂 #HarperSeven ❤️ @theweeknd 💙,” he wrote alongside an adorable video.

He also spoils Harper. Back in June, the two had a daddy-daughter date in Venice, where David bought her a cute bunny-ears sunhat and an ice cream cone for breakfast — then joked about not telling “mummy.”

It’s so sweet to see their bond that is growing right alongside Harper!

