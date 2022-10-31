Kate Middleton Is the Sweetest Proud Mom Showing Off Family Portraits in New Video

In a new video advocating for those struggling with addiction, Kate Middleton subtly showed that her family is her source of strength, happiness, and motivation.

The Princess of Wales is the patron of The Forward Trust, a British charity that helps people with drug and alcohol dependence, and with this week being Addiction Awareness Week, the mom of three shared a message in an effort to help destigmatize the illness and encourage compassion from others.

In the background of the video, a few sweet family photos sit atop a table for those with an eye for detail to admire. One framed shot just over Kate’s left shoulder shows herself and Prince William smiling at one another while wearing traditional headwear during a trip to Pakistan in 2019.

A second framed photo just over her right shoulder captures Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their first day of school in 2019. The royal siblings look adorable in their matching uniforms with their arms around one another in a sweet snap captured by Kate herself.

The last and largest photo featured on the tablescape is a family portrait of Kate, William, and all three of their children taken for their 2020 Christmas card. The five royals are seated on a bale of hay in front of a cozy background of stacked logs, each member of the family looking relaxed in coordinating pants and sweaters. William, Kate, George, and Charlotte are all smiling for the camera, and Prince Louis is positively laughing with joy at the center of the group.

Princess Kate’s subliminal family message aids her explicit call for change in how society perceives and handles addiction. “Attitudes to addiction are changing,” the princess said, “But we are not there yet, and we need to be. Still the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help, and people are still tragically losing their lives.” Related story Kate Middleton’s New & Surprising Humanitarian Effort is All About Shutting Down Misconceptions Surrounding Addiction

Kate continued, “We as a society need to recognize that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathize with them, and to be compassionate to their struggles.”

