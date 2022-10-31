Vanessa Bryant Shows Off Her ‘Lil Pumpkins’ Bianka & Capri In This Adorable Mommy & Me Selfie

Everyone is having the time of their lives this Halloween, including the Bryant family, who never miss a beat when it comes to celebrating holidays to the fullest! On Oct 30, Vanessa Bryant shared an adorable selfie of her and her two youngest daughters, Bianka and Capri Bryant with the touching caption, “My lil’ pumpkins 🎃 🎃.”

You can see the pumpkin patch photos here!

In the super-sweet selfie, we see Vanessa holding Bianka and Capri in her arms, with all of them rocking matching pumpkin patch-themed shirts. As you can see, they’re all smiling from ear to ear, having the time of their lives at the local pumpkin patch. In the following photo, we see Vanessa and her buddy Kristin Schwarz Pelinka glowing in a cheek-to-cheek selfie at the pumpkin-filled venue.

The Bryant family is having the time of their lives this Halloween, consistently dressing up and going to Disneyland any chance they get. Most recently, Bianka and Capri dressed up as the Evil Queen from Snow White, with their proud mama sharing the photos with the caption, “Make a wish into the well…..”. You can see those darling photos HERE.

Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant have beautiful daughters named Natalia, 19, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash that shook the nation.

In a previous interview with People, Vanessa said that her daughters are the ones to keep her going. "This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again."

She added, “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

