Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Warrior’s Costume Proves She’s the Cutest ‘World’s Best Boss’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we adore seeing everyone’s elaborate (and enchanting) costumes this year for Halloween, there’s one family whose costumes we’ve been dying to see. From supermodel looks to family costumes, we love seeing what our favorite A-listers are doing. And the Irwin family went all out this year with an adorable homage to The Office.

On Oct 31, Bindi Irwin uploaded photos of her family’s joint Halloween costume, and it’s exactly what every Office fan dreams of doing at one point in life. They uploaded the photos with the caption, “Our boss is making us work late again, lucky she’s so cute. (Swipe for our World’s Best Boss) Happy Halloween from #TheOffice.”

In the first photo, we see Chandler Powell in Jim’s (played by John Krasinski) three-hole-punch costume, Robert Irwin dressed as Dwight Schrute (played by Rainn Wilson), and Bindi dressed as Pam’s (played by Jenna Fischer) simple kitten costume. And they’re in an Office. It’s already perfect, and we haven’t even gotten to Grace’s costume yet!

We get another action shot of the three in the office, followed by selfies from Bindi and Powell showing off Bindi’s Dundie Award! (We’re obsessed!) Now, the fifth photo may be our absolute favorite because as you may be wondering, who’s the boss? Who’s the Michael Scott of this group? Of course, it’s little Grace Warrior!

In the absolutely adorable photo, we see Grace wearing a shirt that says the iconic “World’s Best Boss” line, with her giving a cute yet stern look towards her coworkers. We then end with a pic of the Dundie Award Bindi was previously holding.

It seems even the Irwins can’t get enough of The Office, a mockumentary TV series following the everyday work lives of the employees at the Scranton, PA branch of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Related story Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Channeled Pam and Tommy for Halloween With Incredibly Uncanny Costumes

'The Office' with Peacock Subscription $4.99/Month Subscription Buy now

Bindi and Powell welcomed Grace Warrior, 1, on March 25, 2021, exactly one year after their wedding at the Australia Zoo.

In a previous interview with People, Bindi and her mother Terri Irwin talked about little Grace, with Bindi saying, “Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to.”

Before you go, click here to see Bindi Irwin’s sweetest mommy milestones!