Ciara & Daughter Sienna’s Mommy & Me Halloween Look Was Inspired by This Serena & Venus Williams Twinning Moment

Ciara and her daughter Sienna win major creativity points for their epic mommy and me Halloween look, inspired by the world’s most iconic tennis sisters: Serena and Venus Williams.

The singer shared a carousel on her Instagram of the inspo pic she and Sienna followed, as well as their adorable recreation of it, and the comments section is applauding the Wilson girls as hard as Meryl Streep at the Oscars.

Recreating the Williams sister’s 2000 “Got Milk?” ad to a tee, Ciara and Sienna posed side by side with one arm around each other and the other arm on their hips. Just like Serena and Venus, the Wilson duo wore black tank tops and shorts with their hair in rows of braids strung with white beads. Ciara and her daughter even matched the jewelry the Williamses wore in the campaign, proving they have a serious eye for detail. You can see the photo HERE.

Ciara, clever as she is, even worked in a Wilson-brand tennis racket, as Serena held an unbranded racket at her side in the original shot, giving a cheeky nod to her husband Russell Wilson‘s last name. And lastly, they of course donned the signature milk mustache to complete their replication of the nostalgic Got Milk? campaign. The singer captioned the carousel, “Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It. 🐐🐐 @Serenawilliams @Venuswilliams #CiCiSiSi #Halloween.”

Friends and fans hyped up Ciara and Sienna in the comments, with Jerome Trammel writing, “You win every year! Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas and you’re coming for the Halloween title! Slay!”

Superstar and mom of three, @ciara, shares with us her BEST back-to-school hack and how her family is prepping to make the most of this new year. Watch the full interview below! (🖊 @ErikaJanes1) https://t.co/oRgTIkWEDB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 7, 2022

Fans echoed Trammel's sentiment, writing, "You take the celeb halloween crown every year," "Wow down to the watch and rings! Y'all was not playing!!!," "Definitely nailed it!!!," and more.

The fan-proclaimed Queen of Halloween has previously stepped out as Selena Quintanilla, Janet Jackson with Russell at her side as Busta Rhymes, coordinating Black Panther/Wakanda characters with her husband and oldest kids, Beyoncé with Russell again coordinating as Jay-Z, and more. All the singer needs to do now is come out with an iconic Halloween bop to fully take her holiday crown as Mariah Carey has done with Christmas!

