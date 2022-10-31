Khloé Kardashian Teased a First Glimpse of Her Baby Son in a Sweet Halloween Photo with True

Things are looking more sweet than spooky this Halloween for Khloé Kardashian. The new mom of two shared a highly-anticipated first glimpse of her son with his big sis True, and the kids looked cuter than ever in their costumes.

The youngest Kardashian sister shared two photos of her babies on Instagram, the first of which is a sweet snap of True, 4, holding her baby brother, 4 months. True looks precious in her Paw Patrol-inspired Owlette costume as she holds Baby Thompson, who is notably facing away from the camera. The tiny tot is dressed in a fluffy Tigger costume with a pair of sweet Nike kicks, which Koko documents in the second photo.

The newest addition to the Kardashian family is still a bit of a mystery to the public, due to Khloé opting to wait to share his name or face. She did recently confirm on The Kelly Clarkson Show that, contrary to True’s hilarious insistence, her son’s name is not “Snowy.”

Khloé has kept a relatively low profile since the impending arrival of her son was revealed in tandem with the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, going public with a paternity scandal in December 2021. His latest infidelity is the third time he’s publicly confirmed having stepped out on Kardashian, who has spent several years trying to make their relationship work.

Congratulations @khloekardashian! The businesswoman recently welcomed a baby boy into the world through surrogacy. https://t.co/WTXvZWjcjO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 8, 2022

The paternity scandal seems to be the final nail in the coffin for Khloé, who is now focused on peacefully co-parenting with Thompson and adjusting to life as a mom of two. She said in a confessional on The Kardashians, “Now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me… [and] start enjoying life with two kids.”