Christina Ricci’s Daughter Cleo Already Looks Like Her Mini-Me in This Adorable Pumpkin Patch Photo

Christina Ricci is clearly making the most of Halloween this year, including taking her youngest on a pumpkin-filled adventure that fans are having cuteness overloads for.

On Oct 29, Ricci uploaded an adorable snapshot of her mini-me daughter Cleo to her Instagram story. While she didn’t post it with a caption, we can easily tell this was a core memory for the family!

Christina Ricci’s Instagram Story.

In the beyond-adorable snapshot, we see Cleo in an emerald floral dress and a mustard bow on her head. She’s climbing the pumpkins in the pumpkin patch, looking like she’s having the time of her life.

And we need to say it: she looks like an exact mini-me of Ricci, from her big beautiful eyes to her little smile. At only ten months old, Cleo is the spitting image of her Emmy-nominated mama.

Ricci and her husband of one year Mark Hampton gave birth to their “little penguin” Cleo, in December 2021, only two months after eloping. Ricci shares another son with her ex-husband James Heerdegen named Freddie, 8.

In early 2022, Ricci appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show telling fans that Hampton actually picked Cleo's full name, remembering, "My husband was like, 'Well, we're going to give her a full name, right? And then the nickname's Cleo.' And I was like, 'Cleopatra?' And he was like, 'Yeah, the full name's Cleopatra.' And I was sort of like, 'OK, fine. Whatever, we'll talk about this later.'"

She added, “But then he got so excited that he put it on Instagram, and then media outlets picked up that her name was Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, and so I was like, ‘Oh, I guess her name’s Cleopatra.’”

